Adidas plans to release YEEZY 350 V2 without Ye branding in 2023

Yeezy Boosts are like adding hot sauce to an outfit. Thanks to their rarity, unique shape, and the never-ending media cycle surrounding Kanye West. An Adidas YEEZY’s wow factor immediately overshadows any outfit. They transform a man into ‘a man who wears YEEZYS’. However, following the split between Kanye West and Adidas, the Three Stripes is rumoured to release their first 350 V2 without the YEEZY branding.⁠

Adidas plans to release YEEZY 350 V2 without Ye branding

The unbranded YEEZY is expected to drop in January

The long-running YEEZY partnership between Adidas and Ye officially terminated on October 25. Following this, Adidas confirmed its plans to use YEEZY designs as early as 2023. According to rumours, the first Adidas YEEZY will drop in January without the artist’s branding in the “Granite” colorway.

This is not the first time Kanye found himself in a tiff with a sneaker brand. West had a high-profile split with Nike, following which he hoped to work magic with Adidas. To his luck, the YEEZY line-up has been a massive success for Adidas. The fact that every sneakerhead wanted to get their hands on a pair simply speaks to the YEEZY Boost’s hype.

Adidas will be moving forward with releasing Yeezy designs without the Yeezy branding in 2023. The first pair will be the Adidas 350 V2 “Granite” releasing January 2023, retailing for $230 dollars 👀 pic.twitter.com/eQTcgv9n0h — Ovrnundr (@Ovrnundr) December 19, 2022

The new line will come in “Granite” colorway

The new line will have a “Granite” colorway with the BOOST-injected midsole. The previous line had the “YEEZY” branding on the insole; this one will not have one. Reportedly, the pricing remains the same at $230. The “Granite” Yeezy 350 V2 is currently floating in the resale market with YEEZY-branded tags. However, they will remove the tags before the upcoming launch.

Sneaker reseller @Masterchefian shared the first look on Instagram of an unreleased YEEZY 500 colorway. However, there is no confirmation that the pair will come without the branding. Like the “Granite” 350 V2, the upcoming 500 still has the YEEZY tags attached, expected to change before they hit the stores.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👨‍🍳 OpTic CH3F (@masterchefian)

While there is currently no confirmation on the rumours, we will keep you updated with all the latest scoop on the YEEZY line of footwear.

(Image credit: Ovrnundr/Twitter)