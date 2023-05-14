From glamour to grace: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s iconic Cannes fashion moments

Step into the enchanting realm of the Cannes Film Festival, where the magic of cinema intertwines with the opulence of the red carpet. For countless years, this esteemed occasion has provided a captivating platform for the world’s most revered stars to illuminate the stage. Among these illustrious figures, Aishwarya Rai emerges as a mesmerising embodiment of elegance and beauty, captivating the hearts of admirers worldwide. With every graceful stride, Aishwarya Rai leaves an indelible imprint on the tapestry of fashion, effortlessly embodying a harmonious blend of grace, style, and timeless allure. Join us as we embark on an enthralling odyssey through the Cannes Film Festival, where Aishwarya Rai’s magnetic presence and stunning ensembles have forever engraved her name in the revered halls of fashion history. Delve into the allure and glamour that have made her an eternal icon, as we unveil the story behind her unforgettable moments on the esteemed Cannes red carpet.

Aishwarya Rai’s trailblazing Cannes fashion moments

Cannes 2022

Described as “The Birth of Venus” by couturier Gaurav Gupta, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes 2022 red carpet ensemble was a masterpiece that captivated all who laid eyes on it. This custom creation required an astounding 3500 man-hours to craft, a testament to the dedication and precision involved. Adorned with thousands of glass beads, crystals, and intricate embroidery throughout, the sculptured and sinewed outfit drew inspiration from Botticelli’s renowned painting, exuding an ethereal and divine aura. Gupta’s artistic vision transformed Aishwarya into a living Venus sculpture, symbolising her timeless charm and unwavering grace. The gown’s flawless construction and attention to detail made it an unforgettable statement on the red carpet, further solidifying Aishwarya’s status as a fashion icon. The collaboration between Gupta and Aishwarya Rai resulted in a fashion-art spectacle that will be remembered for years to come, showcasing the power of creativity and the transformative nature of haute couture.

Cannes 2019