All the must-have accessories from Dior Winter 2021/2022 Men’s collection

Explore the world of abstract art through the latest accessories from Dior Winter 2021/2022 Men’s collection — and it’s this season’s must-haves, available in stores now.

For Winter 2021/2022, Men’s artistic director Kim Jones brings a masculine extravagance of ceremonial garb to the table — offering a living link with the past, still dynamic and alive today. Like haute couture, the notion of connection the now with then becomes the narrative. It is a window into history and heritage, with contemporary swatches that rejuvenate the collection.

This season, Jones and Dior collaborate with Scottish-born, Trinidad-based artist Peter Doig. The artist’s works are translated into the fashion tapestry, enriched with iconic motifs, hand-painted designs and even has his hands on a selection of wool felt hats by Stephen Jones.

In recent years, Jones has made his voices heard by reiterating time and time again that fashion is a form of art. And the latest Winter 2021/2022 collection is no different. Doig’s artistic codes are reflected prominently in most of the pieces. Jewelry and belts are embellished with a lion figure sculpted by the artist. Elements of the night sky from Doig’s ‘Milky Way’ (1990) constellates various look through etchings on jacquards and prints. And a palette that references the breadth of work by the artist through the eyes of Dior — soft muted blues, navy, dusky mauve, and Dior grey, nuanced with brilliant yellow, blood orange, and green.

The collaboration between Jones and Doig also extends to the decor of the digital show “The Stage Is An Artwork” devised by the artist himself — depicting blue skies, stacked sound systems reference those in his paintings like ‘Speaker/Girl’ (2015).

Decorations and motifs from the Dior archives are also reinvented; from covered buttons from the iconic Bar Jacket, to the gilded embroidery of rosella, an haute couture evening gown designed by Marc Bohan in the sixties. The collection also expresses joie de vivre with the vibrant hues, accentuated with embroideries, knit and hand-painted craftsmanship — like a work of art on its own.

Check out this season’s must-haves including new versions of the iconic Dior Saddle blueprint, Dior B23 Sneakers and the WWDIOR Pouch.

The Dior Winter 2021/2022 Men’s collection and all the accessories on our wish-list are now available at Dior Men KLCC and Dior Men Pavilion KL.