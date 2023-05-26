All you need to know about Onitsuka Tiger MEXICO 66™ CACTFUL™ shoes

Meet the all-new version of the Onitsuka Tiger MEXICO 66™ model — made with material obtained from Mexican cacti.

Creating innovative and sublime products has always been at the core of Onitsuka Tiger‘s DNA. Known as a contemporary fashion house, the Japanese brand isn’t one to shy away from fusing the latest innovations available with its own heritage. Now, Onitsuka Tiger has unveiled an all-new version of its iconic MEXICO 66™ sneakers collection.

Dubbed the MEXICO 66™ CACTFUL™, the model’s specialty lies in the material that it’s made with. For the first time ever, Onitsuka Tiger has introduced shoes created with a cactus-derived component. Partnering with engineers from Mexico’s DESSERTO, the MEXICO 66™ CACTFUL™ comprises an upper concocted with Mexican cactus fibres. More specifically, every upper is constructed with at least 20% of the very special material.

Produced sans phthalates or PVC (polyvinyl chloride), the cactus-derived material (made with Nopal cactus) is described as supple, highly resistant to UV rays and very durable. What that means is that it’s considered globally as an environmentally friendly bio-material.

Modern yet maintaining the design elements of the MEXICO 66™ shoes, the MEXICO 66™ CACTFUL™ sneakers — soft and lightweight — are available in five colours. They include White, Yellow, Blue, Purple and Green. Also in line with Onitsuka Tiger’s commitment to decreasing environmental impact, many parts of the shoes are made with repurposed elements, such as the shoelaces and sock liner.

The Onitsuka Tiger MEXICO 66™ CACTFUL™ sneakers are available from 23 June at Onitsuka Tiger Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. Learn more HERE.

(All photos by Onitsuka Tiger)