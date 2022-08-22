facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > & Other Stories opens its first SEA boutique at ION Orchard, Singapore
& Other Stories opens its first SEA boutique at ION Orchard, Singapore
Style
22 Aug 2022 08:30 AM

& Other Stories opens its first SEA boutique at ION Orchard, Singapore

Shatricia Nair
Managing Editor
& Other Stories opens its first SEA boutique at ION Orchard, Singapore
Style
& Other Stories opens its first SEA boutique at ION Orchard, Singapore

If you’re on the hunt for a chic everyday wardrobe? Look no further. Mention that you’re going to London, and chances are someone will ask you to swing by a store called & Other Stories to pick up something for them. If you’re one of those who’ve become personal shoppers at this label for friends and family, you can finally tell them to do their own shopping. Yes, in Singapore.

After conquering Asian markets such as South Korea, & Other Stories has finally dabbled in the Southeast Asian market by opening its first boutique in Singapore. Located at ION Orchard, the store will finally bring designs from their three ateliers in Paris, Stockholm, and Los Angeles to local shores. The beautifully curated space will offer the brand’s latest fashion collections and beauty products, alongside its online shop on Zalora.

“We are so delighted to finally be able to bring our stories to Singapore, as well as Malaysia and the Philippines via Zalora. It’s been heartening to receive such positive reception to the brand from the local audience, and we cannot wait to bring even more stories and inspiration to Southeast Asia with the opening of our second Singapore store in 2023,” says Lina Söderqvist, Managing Director, & Other Stories.

To celebrate this milestone and to immerse customers into the realms of fashion, art, textiles, and craftsmanship, local visual artist Ginette Chittick will kick off the brand’s in-store residency collaboration with a live art demonstration on 20 August, from 3 – 5pm, spinning yard from self-harvested kapok cotton fibre and latch-hooking. Visit this weekend, and you’ll also be able to immortalise the moment at the beautiful flower-filled photo wall, with digital and print-outs from the photo booth to bring home.

& other stories Singapore

Shop & Other Stories at ION Orchard, #03-24 and on Zalora.

Fashion Style ION Orchard & other stories
You might also like ...
Shatricia Nair
Managing Editor
Shatricia Nair is a motoring, watches, and wellness writer who is perpetually knee-deep in the world of V8s, tourbillons, and the latest fitness trends. She is fuelled by peanut butter and three cups of coffee a day.
Motoring Wellness Watches Beauty Style
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.