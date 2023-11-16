Take bathroom fashion up another level with the RM3,800 Balenciaga Towel Skirt

Ever since Balenciaga unveiled its Spring 24 collection, we knew the Towel Skirt was going to send the world into overdrive. The fashionable skirt that went viral in the online world is now available to pre-order at just RM3,800.

Love it or hate it, the new Balenciaga Towel Skirt is considered a bold step on the runway. The item looks exactly like what is it called: a towel wrapped around the waist like a skirt.

The Towel Skirt is made of terry cotton and rests around the knee. It comes with two buttons on the waistline with an adjustable buckle inside and the brand’s logo embroidered at the front. Most importantly, like the towel, the item is unisex.

Looking for something truly avant-garde? Balenciaga releases a Towel Skirt at THB 30,800

The Balenciaga Towel Skirt is now available in beige, with the colour grey and black expected to follow soon.

We see the models wearing it on top of the Large Cargo Pants. How would you layer it or can you pull it off on its own? Let us know.

Shop more from Balenciaga Spring 24 collection here.

[Hero and featured image credit: Balenciaga]