Back to black with Saint Laurent Fall 2022 collection

The latest Fall Winter 2022 wardrobe at Saint Laurent celebrates gender-bending codes with rock-chic accents.

The spirit of the late and great Yves Saint Laurent lives on in a stunning reimagination of his boundless codes, bridging the traditional masculinity and femininity in the latest Fall Winter 2022 menswear collection. Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello puts forth a repertoire that is equal parts androgyny and enigmatic, where what is his can be hers and what is hers can be his.

Throughout the collection, one thing remains constant — Vaccarello’s favourite colour, black. The sartorial essence of Saint Laurent continues to highlight clean lines, exceptional tailoring and effortless stylistic aesthetics. From the new cocoon proportions on outerwear and the serge shoulders on tailoring to the new fit on pants, all the essentials of the men’s universe have been reiterated for a modern and elevated charm.

The silhouettes are multi-sensorial to the touch. Elegant and sensual, the fabrics bear a subtle evening feel in a textural fete of glittery felt, scintillating velvet and sequinned stripes. With these silhouettes, audacious shapes are created in the form of capes and new evening blouses — bringing to life a whole new vocabulary to its men’s universe.

Not a battle of sexes, the Saint Laurent Fall Winter 2022 campaign sees striking shots of footballer Romeo Beckham; American actor LaKeith Standfield; as well as singer and Euphoria star Dominic Fike. The three men embraces the Saint Laurent ethos in an all-black ensemble, starting with Beckham in glossy heeled leather boots, a mohair sweater, and metallic nails. LaKeith carries the studded ‘YSL’ emblem on his back while Fike lay it out in a sheer black turtleneck.

Set in a monochromatic tableau, the signature colour of Saint Laurent drizzles the entire collection comprising day-to-evening silhouettes. Blurring the lines of gender, Vaccarello continues to reaffirm the stated elegance and fluidity that the Saint Laurent man embodies.

Find out more here.