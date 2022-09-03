All eyes on Kim Kardashian as she fronts Balenciaga’s Winter 2022 campaign

Luxury fashion house Balenciaga released its Winter 2022 campaign on 31 August, and Kim Kardashian is at the centre. The American media personality and businesswoman dons dresses from Balenciaga 360° Collection, which made its debut at the Paris Fashion Week in March 2022.

Kardashian has long been a Balenciaga regular. She has appeared in iconic dresses by the fashion house on several prominent occasions, including her Saturday Night Live debut as a host in October 2021 when she wore hot pink catsuits from the luxury fashion brand.

And at the Paris Fashion Week in March 2022, she made heads turn in a Balenciaga caution-tape dress.

Know all about the dresses Kim Kardashian wore for the Balenciaga Winter 2022 campaign

Kardashian stuns in two dresses

The Winter 2022 campaign photos have been shot by Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché and highlight climate change as its theme.

As part of the campaign, Kardashian wears an electric blue skin-tight dress with back cut-outs while posing in a near dystopian landscape. The dress is similar to the one she wore to Vanity Fair’s Oscars After Party back in March.

She is also seen in a yellow floral print dress in another of the campaign photos. Carrying a Balenciaga bag, she is photographed in a snowy landscape. In both pictures, Kardashian is wearing sunglasses.

Alexa Demie also models for Balenciaga

Besides Kardashian, the Balenciaga Winter 2022 campaign features Euphoria (2019–) star Alexa Demie who poses in a desert landscape wearing a fur coat and Balenciaga’s Glove Boots. In her second picture from the campaign, she wears a V-neck knee-length frock over an all-white bodysuit.

South Korean volleyball player Kim Yeon-koung, rapper Big Matthew, and model Khadim Sock are the others who are part of the campaign. Each of them is seen in a different setting — from lush, verdant forests to environs with melting ice.

Climate change in focus

Balenciaga creative director Demna had models walk inside a huge glass enclosure through a simulated blizzard for the Winter 2022 show. The purpose was to highlight climate change, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the plight of refugees.

At the show, Balenciaga also introduced the Trash Pouch, complete with drawstrings that can be pulled to close the bag at the top. The bags went on sale in August.

(Main and Featured images: Balenciaga/@balenciaga/Instagram)