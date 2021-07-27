Have you been hitting the tarmac more frequently due to the temporary closure of gyms and are in the market for a new pair of running shoes to replace your existing ones which are wearing out fast?
Or is that new year’s resolution still awaiting some form of action? Now is the best time to clock up some miles. Running can be an effective exercise to burn excess calories. An average pace of 8km per hour in just 30 minutes can incinerate close to 300 calories for someone weighing 70kg.
It can be done safely anywhere – in the car park, ascending the stairs, along pedestrian paths, and while getting some fresh air in public parks.
Better yet, it is nearly impossible to not to be able to find a pair of running shoes that won’t fit into your budget. For beginners, you can opt for kicks based on the tried-and-trusted EVA cushioning that alleviates pressure on your joints. Seasoned runners can aim higher with gel cushioning that not only shoulders the impact of heavier strides but also returns some of the energy to help you glide along the route.
Change into comfortable sportswear and if you would like to discover what door a fitness tracker might open for you, strap one on. You are set. Unlike the gym, you don’t need a membership to get started, nor do you need a group of friends as often required in team sport. Oh, about which running shoes you should get, find out below.
Get into the spirit of the Olympics with Adidas footwear available in the aptly named Tokyo colourway. For lightweight alternatives, look for the Adizero Adios 6 Tokyo which will leave other runners choking in your dust. The product is also partially made with recycled materials to entice eco-warriors. A shoe perfect for the sweltering heat of Malaysia, the Ultraboost Summer.RDY Tokyo, co-created with artist Hiroko Takahashi, can be described as cool both literally and figuratively, thanks to its breathable and artistic composition. This shoe is also partially made with recycled materials.
The Celebration of Sport collection is delivered into a jaw-dropping 46 variations, which in the common lexicon, there is something for everyone and every sport. Focusing on running, the Gel-Kayano 28 offers excellent stability and underfoot cushioning, so you can stride faster and further sans fatigue, while the Novablast 2 is updated with the advanced energy return technology for you to cover more surfaces.
Neutral isn’t the sole adjective to describe pronation of the foot, at Brooks, it is the be-all and end-all for its carbon emission goal. Going a long way to help realise it, the footwear company releases the carbon-neutral Ghost 14, as baby steps. Promising an easy transition from heel to toe, the new 100% DNA Loft cushion spanning the midsole also softens impact, making it an instant upgrade from previous generations.
You don’t get to create 25 renditions if the product is underwhelming. On the contrary, the Wave Rider 25 continues to be Mizuno’s best-seller and the reason is palpable. The latest enhancement comes in the form of a full-length Enerzy Foam midsole for improved stability, propulsion and comfort. Developed and tested with ardent runners prior to retail releases to ensure that the shoe serves the best interest of end users, the shoe exemplifies Mizuno’s ethos. You really can’t ask for more.
Available in the rather audacious leopard print, I’m convinced that you will be extra-nimble just by lacing this on. The Fresh Foam Roav v2 range debuted only this year and New Balance has already been dropping more styles to bolster its offerings. It is not all style and zero substance, however, as the new shoe features breathable mesh and plush Fresh Foam midsole to complement the grip-tastic rubber pod outsole. More conservative versions – non-leopard print – are also offered by New Balance.
Paying homage to Tokyo as the host of the Olympic Games, the Swoosh brand unveils the Rawdacious colourway. A combination of white with pink blast, total orange and bright crimson, this palette is Nike’s take on imparting deep cultural, psychological and emotional value in its footwear. Two models – Air Zoom Pegasus 38 and Alphafly Next% – are set to benefit from this unique treatment.
For competitive track and field athletes, your choices have just been expanded exponentially with these high-tech spikes jointly developed by Puma and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, as well as with professional and medal-winning sportspeople, in order to create the sportswear brand’s fastest, lightest and most propulsive footwear to date. For sprinters, consider the Evospeed Tokyo Future Nitro Faster+, which apart from boasting the propriety Nitro Foam, is also reinforced with a carbon plate.
Touted as its fastest running shoe ever created, the UA Flow Velociti Wind is devised to provide great responsiveness and energy return, so you can achieve just what the shoe is advertised for. Don’t take my words on face value, however, as the shoe was tested for 17,000km prior to its release as evidence of its superiority. If you are stuck on a plateau either in terms of pace or distance, switch over to this to break through the ceiling.