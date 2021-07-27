Have you been hitting the tarmac more frequently due to the temporary closure of gyms and are in the market for a new pair of running shoes to replace your existing ones which are wearing out fast?

Or is that new year’s resolution still awaiting some form of action? Now is the best time to clock up some miles. Running can be an effective exercise to burn excess calories. An average pace of 8km per hour in just 30 minutes can incinerate close to 300 calories for someone weighing 70kg.

It can be done safely anywhere – in the car park, ascending the stairs, along pedestrian paths, and while getting some fresh air in public parks.

Better yet, it is nearly impossible to not to be able to find a pair of running shoes that won’t fit into your budget. For beginners, you can opt for kicks based on the tried-and-trusted EVA cushioning that alleviates pressure on your joints. Seasoned runners can aim higher with gel cushioning that not only shoulders the impact of heavier strides but also returns some of the energy to help you glide along the route.

Change into comfortable sportswear and if you would like to discover what door a fitness tracker might open for you, strap one on. You are set. Unlike the gym, you don’t need a membership to get started, nor do you need a group of friends as often required in team sport. Oh, about which running shoes you should get, find out below.