The beach style essentials to pack for your next getaway

The sun, sand and sea is finally within reach as more countries open up to travel.

Whether you’re gearing up for a beach vacation or a stay at a tropical island resort, you’ll want to look your best. Luckily, celebrities like Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid have already had their adventures out in the sun and their Instagrams now serve as beach style inspiration to nail that carefree, I’m-on-vacation look.

This holiday is also a great time to embrace the idea of joyful dressing; instead of relying on beach style staples, why not inject some colour, a little shine, or even some trendy cutouts into your vacation wardrobe? From statement swimsuits to sculptural gold jewellery, we show you plenty of ways to dress up for a day out in the sun — without crowding your luggage.

7 beach style essentials to pack for your next vacation: