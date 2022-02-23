The beach style essentials to pack for your next getaway

The sun, sand and sea is finally within reach as more countries open up to travel.
Whether you’re gearing up for a beach vacation or a stay at a tropical island resort, you’ll want to look your best. Luckily, celebrities like Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid have already had their adventures out in the sun and their Instagrams now serve as beach style inspiration to nail that carefree, I’m-on-vacation look.
This holiday is also a great time to embrace the idea of joyful dressing; instead of relying on beach style staples, why not inject some colour, a little shine, or even some trendy cutouts into your vacation wardrobe? From statement swimsuits to sculptural gold jewellery, we show you plenty of ways to dress up for a day out in the sun — without crowding your luggage.
7 beach style essentials to pack for your next vacation:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Louisa Ballou Half Moon cut-out swimsuit
- Dior EverDior SU oversized sunglasses
- Zimmermann crochet raffia bucket hat
- Alighieri The Refrain of the Night 24kt gold-plated earrings
- Valentino Garavani Optical logo woven tote bag
- Odeeh camo-collar long-sleeve shirt
- Jacquemus Saudade draped asymmetric dress
A one-piece swimsuit that toes the line between bikini and bodysuit? Brilliant, and that’s what you’ll look like when you wear it out this summer. This particular style stands out with its ring detail, tropical graphic print (very Bali), and an alluring cutout that’s very on trend.
Keep the sun out of your eyes without sacrificing your rose-tinted perspective with these Dior sunnies. The lightweight metal frame are stylishly grooved and coated in lacquer, and those pink lenses are sure to cast a flattering shadow across your face.
It’s time to bust out your bucket hat collection, especially if includes a summery style like this Zimmermann hat. Featuring crochet and tiered raffia fringes, the accessory adds texture that will complement your beach waves.
Out in the sun is the best place to flaunt some gold jewellery. With a sculptural form reminiscent of corals, these handcrafted Alighieri earrings will look radiant against your soaked tresses and tanned skin.
You’re finally on vacation, so why not let your bag of choice reflect your mood? This lightweight raffia tote comes in a rainbow stripe pattern that will stand out against the sea of basket bags that you’ll encounter at the beach. And if your hands are full, carry the bag around with its Rockstud-embellished shoulder strap instead.
Recreate that iconic Peter Lindbergh beach photoshoot and shield yourself from the sun with a classic white shirt. This piece is boxy and cut from cotton, so you’ll get plenty of breeze as you cool down from your swim.
If anyone can create the perfect dress to wear by the seaside, it’s Jacquemus. The French label’s Saudade mini dress features drapes and a satin finish that will inject some glamour into your beach look. Be sure to pair with a black bikini underneath.
Header photo credit, from left to right: @haileybieber / Instagram; @dualipa / Instagram; Backgrid. The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore