Best accessories from New York Fashion Week: Fall/Winter 2023 edition

Fresh news from fashion week coming through! In case you missed it, we’ve highlighted the best runway moments in New York, and this time we’ve spotted this season’s stunning accessories from the New York Fashion Week FW23.

All accessories, including handbags and footwear, are what completes a look. Fashion week is a time when we see notable brands and their new visions showcase their finest work while determining the latest trends for the upcoming season. In our curated guide, we’ve gathered some of the notable accessories seen from NYFW – now let’s go through them.

Six accessories trends fresh off the runway of the FW23 New York Fashion Week

1. Chunky chains and rings

Are they back on trend, or have they never really left? Tory Burch’s FW23 collection showcases a series of looks with huge chains wrapped around wrists, ankles and handbags. The brand seems to be bringing back chunky rings, with carved cocktail rings in semi-precious jade, quartz and moonstone worn in casual, unprecious ways.

2. “Broken” bags and footwear

Definitely one of the most intriguing accessories seen this NYFW. To challenge the perception of beauty and feminity, Tory Burch took an irreverent approach to its Double T logo. The metal logo hangs off a top-handle bag, while mini lady bags have Double Ts wrapped around the base. Classic pointed pumps have a single “broken” stiletto heel, which seems to bend and pull away from the pin.

3. Heels with socks

Kate Spade New York injects a cute twist by pairing heels with socks by adding a fun, youthful vibe to the classic pointed-toe heels—a perfect match to the brand’s feminine and electric image.

4. Lolipop earrings

Who said candies are only meant to be eaten? Coach transforms cute lollipops into the ultimate accessory for the season, and it certainly plays a part in expressing the youthful attitude of the collection.

5. Tall boots

A classic and timeless essential for fall – Boots. Michael Kors is keeping things classy on the FW23 runway, pairing most of their understated looks with tall chic boots.

6. Statement necklaces

Chunky pendants are the main accessory for Michael Kors’ FW23 show. These medal-sized necklaces have proven themselves highly versatile and worthy to go onto the latest trends list, blending in with various looks in the show.

For more information about New York Fashion Week, click here.