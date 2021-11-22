The best advent calendars to gift (or keep) to countdown to Christmas 2021

Surprise your loved ones with these quirky advent calendars made for every unique personality this Christmas 2021.
You know the type. Those who start crossing off calendars the moment Halloween ends. Fir trees on standby. Stockings pulled out of storage. Holiday dinner spreads all planned and ready. The ones even Mariah Carey has warned in her sing-songy cadence, “Not yet.”
There’s one in all our lives: The Christmas Crusader. The one who’s already played Michael Buble‘s Christmas album at least a dozen times since the month began; Ariana’s “Santa Tell Me” thrice. Hums, repeatedly, the singular chorus of “All I Want For Christmas Is You“. Baby, it’s not even cold outside. Not yet, it’s only November! No more Christmas songs before December or it’s bad luck!
In a last-ditch effort to not let their holiday-eagerness-turned-bad-juju rub off on poor you and I, get them an Advent calendar* to channel that overflowing Christmas enthusiasm elsewhere. Holiday packaging and the potential of opening something cute (no, not another list of beauty Advent calendars) will be a great distraction. For now.
*Spoilers of Advent calendar 2021 boxes ahead, you’ve been warned
Advent Calendars to Shush Every Kind of Hummer:
The best thing about Advent calendars is the anticipation. The “What’s Next” wonders, or “Is There More” inquiries. Carolina Bucci very smartly keeps everyone on their toes by unveiling just one stone out of 24 in the form of two very small beads everyday. That’s it! Just one! String them up very slowly for a full rainbow bracelet by Christmas. There’s jade and malachite, amethyst and tiger’s eye, even a golden surprise for the last day. It’s all very pretty and you’ll just have to wait and see. No cheating!
This Advent calendar candlestick is so much more practical than those huge, ginormous boxes of mini candles that, post-Christmas season, half-burned, unfinished, just sit there taking up precious cabinet space. This one is inspired by the traditional Danish kalenderlys and marked very neatly from 1-24 in equal segments to be burned every day just a little bit, according to the corresponding date.
Otherwise, the two-toned wax also makes for a stunning objet d’art upon mantlepieces; save it for a special occasion and countdown to something else. Has to be exactly 24 days specific, though.
They do say Christmas is all about indulgence, so here’s this: Tiffany & Co.’s four-foot high “24 Days of Tiffany”. Not 12, 24! You know what this means, 24 full-size Tiffany & Co.trinkets to unwrap just for you, which makes this the Best Advent Calendar Ever. Ever!
Inside this hand-crafted, white-oak chest, fronted by an infamous Jean-Michel Basquiat Equal Pi painting, is two dozen beautiful Tiffany Blue gift-boxes, individually wrapped with custom hangtags and picture-perfect velvet bows. No news of what treasures are hidden within but previous editions has seen sterling silver ornaments, jewellery pieces (!) and home decor. Even the box itself is a masterpiece I’d like to have.
Okay, I’ll say it: Christmas is hardly the best time of the year. Whoever says otherwise is lying. It’s a frantic storm that extends a whole two months. Think you’ve skipped past it? You are currently scrolling through a gift guide. Case in point.
Fortunately, this Lush Advent calendar is the secret to surviving Holiday Madness. An escape! It’s packaged just for Christmas, but its intentions are to soothe and calm. All the good stuff. A reminder to kick-back and relax. Who cares what kind of lattice goes on the apple pie? These are 25 products from bath bombs to scrubs and silky soft lotion to remind you each day through December that this is a time for you, too. So, run that bath. Set a timer for tomorrow and do it again.
Harry Potter is a Christmas movie, no doubt about that. There’s magic; there’s snow. There’s also that one scene in Philosopher’s Stone where Harry spends his first Christmas at Hogwarts opening a very cool present by a crackling fireplace.
With 24 teeny tiny collectables of all the best bits about the series (including Hedwig!), this Advent calendar by Lego captures your favourite moments into a real-life board game so you can build a memorable Hogwarts Christmas of your very own.
Add to the set with a full 6,020-piece Hogwarts Castle. 24 days of building the most striking Harry Potter scene.
So they love their whisky. They go for any whisky-spiked tipple at Happy Hour and won’t pass up on a whisky-flavoured treat. They’ll probably also love this whisky-filled advent calendar, then. Packaged with 24 types of whisky from different distillers of various blends and bottle, arranged within is a complete whisky tasting experience for novices and experts alike. The wax-sealed 30ml bottles are perfect the perfect size to keep and take on holiday camping trips too, if you have those planned.
Also, a great pairing with #10. Get them that too. Two Advent calendars are definitely better than one.
So they picked up a quarantine hobby. You noticed! Good on you. This is probably one they’ll love.
It’s 24 tiny felt toys to accompany the holiday countdown, including Santa, his reindeer, the angel and a Christmas elf. You’re guided by easy-to-follow templates and instructions, and with a swift loop-and-tuck of thread, ribbons and pieces of felt — a brand new friend! Christmas is all about friendship, anyway. Show them off in the hanging calendar — extra points if you manage to do one every day — or if you’re feeling especially creative, fashion your own Christmas scene with the remaining bits and pieces.
Maybe you’ve tried to leave a hint. A gentle nudge. Little reminders just to say, “You’re looking a smidge scruffy, lately. Perhaps it’s time for a trim?” Very kindly, of course. No judgy comments here. And if those didn’t work, then Liberty’s Men’s Advent Calendar will most certainly do all the implying. Stashed within are 25 grooming essentials from Augustinus Bader, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Davines and more to magic the suavest of appearances for your partner. Just in time for holiday first impressions, too!
Come Christmas, socks have a poor rep. Too simple! Too boring! Too workday! To which Happy Socks replies, “Say that to my face again!” with this 24 Days of Holiday Socks.
“Holiday” suggesting that it’s lots of fun, very soft and in all sorts of cute, Christmassy patterns — as I assume from the bright red packaging, since Happy Socks has respected the tradition to keep the gifts a secret. Surprise a friend, especially one who is currently sporting a dull collection of only monochromes.
Countdown to Christmas with Oh Cha Matcha’s advent calendar filled with 24 pieces of handcrafted chocolates. It’s sugar-free, dairy-free, gluten-free and vegan-friendly too. Imported from Uji, Kyoto, you can expect mouth-watering matcha, hojicha, genmaicha, rose, lavender and mint flavours. Limited to 1,000 boxes, each advent calendar will include its unique serial number to ensure consistency and quality.