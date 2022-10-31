Best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022 that raised the spooky quotient

‘Tis the season of spiced pumpkin lattes, yellow-orange leaves, carved pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns. It is time for Halloween! And with all the spooky fervour and festive hullabaloo in the air, A-list celebrities aced the fashion game with fascinating Halloween costumes this season. While exclusive parties give hawk-eyed fans a chance to check out the best celebrity Halloween costumes every year, social media pages of their favourite icons are flooded with creepy yet cute pictures. And this year too, it was the same.

Though the official holiday falls on 31 October, celebrations and cosplaying have started over the weekend itself and are continuing in full swing.

From dressing up as one of the dreaded characters to turning up in one of your favourite cartoon or movie characters, there are endless roles to play and things to do this Halloween. And when in doubt, turn to these celebrities for some avante-garde inspiration and costume ideas.

When Megan Thee Stallion started the party early by posting a photo on Instagram with a huge pumpkin on her head, while sipping mimosa in a pink night suit, the beginning couldn’t get more fun.

Kendall Jenner appeared as Jessie from Toy Story and Lizzo stepped out as Marge Simpson with her look complete with a large blue wig, yellow skin and green dress. Kylie Jenner dressed as a green witch and posed in a bathtub with a skeleton and appeared on Hailey Beiber’s page — seems like horror meets some fun and sass.

Kim Kardashian brought back the 2021 Met Gala memories and revealed an Avatar-style Halloween costume. She posted a short video of herself in a full blue ensemble on Twitter, captioning it ‘Hey Marvel.’

On the other end of the spectrum, Rebel Wilson and her friends Ramona Agruma, Jacob Andreou, Marissa Montgomery and Carly Steel turned out as life-sized Barbie Girls and Ken, all packed in their respective boxes.

Halloween gave celebrities the perfect opportunity to channel their fashion A-game and make heads turn on social media with some of the most whacky and outrageous costumes that are not only interesting but also immensely creative. Take notes!

Here are some of the best Halloween costumes that celebrities wore this year

Megan Thee Stallion

Lizzo

Kylie Jenner

Hailey Beiber

Kim Kardashian

Kendall Jenner

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Vanessa Hudgens

Paris Hilton

Lori Harvey

Chloe Bailey

Janelle Monáe

Diddy

Rebel Wilson and her friends Ramona Agruma, Jacob Andreou, Marissa Montgomery and Carly Steel

Jason Blum

And for those of you who want a closer look. Those bags are a little scary. I’m kind of like a #M3GAN 2.0. (40 years later) pic.twitter.com/13D1IfQhln — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) October 28, 2022

Jennifer Garner

Winnie Harlow

(Main image credit: Lizzo/ @lizzobeeating/ Instagram; Chlöe/ chloebailey/ Instagram; Featured image credit: Rebel Wilson/ @rebelwilson/ Instagram)