Add to cart: Best gift ideas for everyone celebrating December birthdays

On the hunt for the perfect gift? Look no further; we have you sorted. We round up the best December birthday gifts to shower your friends with.

With Christmas and December birthdays around the corner, snapping up for the perfect present is simple. With winter collections readily available, your trip is made simple. You can kill two birds with one stone by purchasing their Christmas gift too. From skincare and fragrances to quirky bags and beyond, this month’s December gift guide is ideal for the skincare enthusiasts and style mavens in your life. If your partner has the Dyson Airwrap on their wishlist, consider adding the latest colourway to your cart. Dedicated to your best friend or sister who loves anything retro and quirky, LeSportsac’s latest collaboration will make you swoon. Penhaligon’s arrival in Malaysia has every beauty lover wanting a bottle for themselves, and Suria KLCC is where you should find their ideal scent.

Check out our December birthday gift guide:

Skin Inc

Embrace those curves with Skin Inc’s Tri-Light Body Sculpt that detoxes, smoothes, lifts, and enhances your body features. The handy gadget works harmoniously with the Body Sculpt Fit Serum to deliver the best at-home treatment. Pick between the Warm Mode, Lift Mode, Glow Mode and Smooth Mode. The Warm Mode helps release toxins and tension with a warm sensation. The Lift Mode targets sagging skin and cellulite, while the Smooth Mode cures acne. Lastly, Glow Mode targets skin concerns like dark marks, stretch marks and dullness. Apply this daily and gently massage the area clockwise, upwards or outwards.

Shop here

Penhaligon’s

Luxury perfume brand Penhaligon’s has officially reached Malaysian shores. Available at Escentials Suria KLCC, you can find an alluring range of scents adored by fans of the brand and British royals – founder William Penhaligon was appointed as Royal Barber and Perfumer to the Royal Court during Queen Victoria’s reign. The ‘Portraits Collection’ is a range worth exploring thanks to its unique animal head bottle cap and delicious scents. Our favourite is The Coveted Duchess Rose Eau De Parfum for its sweet and sensual aroma.

LeSportsac x Kellogg’s

Flaunt your childhood cereal breakfast with LeSportsac’s latest collection with Kellogg’s. This limited-edition capsule features nostalgic prints of the classic American breakfast cereals. On our wishlist is the Cereal Crossbody with a Frosted Flakes ‘Tony Cereal’ image on the classic Renee crossbody. Quirky and vibrant, this crossbody infuses the perfect dose of boldness to elevate any casual outfit.

Shop here

Dyson Prussian Blue

Dyson’s fuschia and nickel signature hue now appears in this gorgeous Prussian blue and rich copper colourway as a tribute to honour trial and error. The story behind the colourway originated from Berlin in 1706 when a paint maker accidentally created this gorgeous hue while attempting to make red. This limited edition colourway is available on the cult favourite Dyson Supersonic hairdryer and Airwrap styler. Plus, you can personalise these gifts with case stamping.

Shop here

Now available at Dyson Demo stores and Dyson.my

Pretty Ballerinas

Pretty Ballerinas takes inspiration from the nostalgic feeling of coming into the warmth after a winter stroll. The brand’s creations combine warm earthy tones, luxurious textures and classic silhouettes for any stylish personality. From pointed-toe pumps to mix and match patterns and romantic embellishments, this season’s selections are beautiful for a day-to-night affair. Our top picks are Ella Loafer Flats and Gretchen Pump Heels for their timeless styles. Discover the Fall 2021 collection here.

Hero image credit: Dyson; Featured image credit: LeSportsac