Add to cart: Best gift ideas for everyone celebrating November birthdays

On the hunt for the perfect gift? Look no further; we will have you sorted. Here, we rounded up the best November birthday gift ideas to shower your friends with.

There’s nothing like showing your appreciation to them with a gift. Whether you’re shopping for your best friend or partner, you’re bound to find a birthday gift they’ll never forget from our gift guide. Knowing it can be a challenge to find something that they don’t already own, that’s why we’re here to help you find the perfect present. Check out what we have curated with our November birthday gift ideas this month.

Ana tomy x Cloakwork

Perfect for any artist, these special edition ana tomy cover designs are illustrated by local graffiti artist, Cloakwork. This curated booklet is great for jotting down and sketching out ideas when you’re on-the-go. Each purchase comes with an exclusive sticker label, limited-run iron-on patch, customisable papers and more. Whether you turn it into a planner, notebook or sketchbook, your options are limitless, which makes it perfect for your talented confidante.

Both designs are available starting 15 October 2021 at RM138. Pre-orders are open now.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Intense

Charm her heart with a fragrance inspired by warm sunsets over a lush field of daisies. The latest Marc Jacobs Daisy scent unfurls delicious fruity aromas with hints of soft vanilla to lighten up the mood. The best part? The signature white and gold daisy embellished bottle looks great on the nightstand too.

Price: Daisy Eau So Intense EDP (50ml), RM395 / Daisy Eau So Intense EDP (100ml), RM488

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Intense is available at Isetan stores, Isetan Online, Metrojaya, and Sogo.

Kualesa Polo Lunar Rock

On the hunt for the perfect polo shirt? Check out the homegrown label Kualesa. As a mission to produce eco-conscious clothes that are both breathable and great for the environment, these wearable polos are made to last. Made from premium bamboo lyocell (an alternative to cotton and synthetic textiles), this Polo is great for any occasion. He will thank you for its comfortable fabric and crease-resistant finish to get through the day with ease.

Gucci Stationery

Is your partner an admirer of Gucci and quirky stationeries? Good news: Gucci is releasing its Lifestyle collection with a plethora of notebooks and writing utensils. These stationeries display nicely on your work desk and boost motivation with its alluring Gucci motif covers. Our top pick? The Gucci letter case, which contains envelopes and cards for hand-written letters.

Gucci Lifestyle will be available on 5 November 2021.



Paco Rabanne Phantom

This new fragrance is ready to make you swoon. Sexy, energetic and full of life, Paco Rabanne’s Phantom is more than its attractive chrome robot display. The aromatic whiffs of creamy lavender, lemon and woody vanilla are equally powerful and enticing. Plus, the bottle is refillable, so the Phantom will never leave his sight.

Price: Paco Rabanne Phantom EDT 50ml: RM290 / Paco Rabanne Phantom EDT 100ml: RM395 / Paco Rabanne Phantom EDT 150ml: RM470

Guerlain Rouge G

Guerlain’s Rouge G is the ultimate must-have lippie right now. Available in 15 shades, you can apply the lipstick of your choice in style with these new velvet mirror cases encased in fabrics inspired by every Parisian wardrobe. Yes, we’re talking about houndstooth, tartan, chevron stripe and tweed. The new Rouge G lippies are highly saturated and pigmented for a comfortable yet velvety finish, infused with mango butter and mattifying silkwood extract.

Price: RM155 / with the case, RM160

Guerlain Rouge G will be available from 4 November at Parkson Pavilion, Isetan KLCC and Sephora stores.

Lilit

Lilit unveils Re:LIT by upcycling past collections into trendy tie-dye pieces. From tunic tops to signature hoodies and denim skirts, the range breathes new life into garments that make you feel great this season. If your best friend is into striking hues and comfortability, this is perfect for her.

Le Labo The Matcha 26

Green tea lovers, this is for you. Instead of your go-to matcha drink, why not celebrate the flavourful tea with a signature Le Labo scent? The Matcha 26 imparts a creamy fig note, grounded by vetiver and cedar woods with bitter orange. A few spritzes of this heavenly scent and you will unlock memories close to your heart.

Price: RM1,2000 (100ml) / RM820 (50ml)

Available now in-stores and online via Home Concierge service. Or, you can Whatsapp on +603-21810128 to shop.

