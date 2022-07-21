11 best looks: Valentino’s Autumn/Winter 2022 Haute Couture

With Rome’s Spanish Steps as the perfect backdrop, the runway show was a dedication to the history of the Maison. Romantic yet ethereal, Valentino’s AW22 Haute Couture collection paraded vivid hues and dreamy textures.

As a reference to Valentino‘s legacy and Pierpaolo Piccioli’s vision, the Fall 2022 collection traces back to the house’s roots. If you didn’t know, the brand’s first atelier was founded in 1959 at Via Gregoriana (located on the Spanish Steps). Fun fact: The last time Valentino hosted its show on the Spanish Steps was in the ’90s.

Dubbed “Valentino: The Beginning”, this season’s collection focuses on the power of movement. Beautiful models of various sizes, ages and ethnicities conquered the “runway” as bold yet understated silhouettes were presented. It was clear that it was about making an impact. A collection of women’s and men’s looks set the tone for Autumn/Winter 2022.

Signature capes, floor-grazing skirts, sequinned numbers and sheer-sweeping trails won the crowd’s hearts. Not only that, a plethora of textures, from feathers to ruffles and rosettes, made an appearance as embellishments and headdresses to complement the distinctive looks. Infusing the past, present and future, the collection brought a beautiful display by kicking off the show with an impactful rose dress and ending with a sheer tulle off-shoulder number. In the men’s department, vivid tones splashed their way through oversized coats and trenches paired with baggy A-line pants.

If you adore Valentino’s Pink PP hue, take note that the hot pink hue isn’t simmering down anytime soon. As the Pantone shade makes its way to couture, a rich spectrum of colours from neons to pastels conquered this season too. Proving that haute couture can be wearable, Valentino continued to stun the crowd with its impeccable use of colours comprising bold orange, lime green, fuchsia, blue, maroon and more. Pierpaolo’s use of colour blocking and monochromatic shades was a big hit for the season.

Besides the incredible silhouettes, notable names such as supermodel Naomi Campbell, Florence Pugh, Anne Hathaway, Andrew Garfield, Dan Levy, Kate Hudson, etc., were also in attendance. Take a look at our favourite looks and be prepared to fall in love.

The best Valentino AW22 Haute Couture looks we adore:

Watch the show here: