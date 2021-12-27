The luxury streetwear brands you must know besides Supreme and Stussy

We round up the biggest movement in the fashion world with the best luxury streetwear brands for your wardrobe.

With the rise of streetwear, it’s no surprise to find luxury fashion labels such as Balenciaga, Dior, Louis Vuitton and more investing in the movement. Signature styles like the Balenciaga logo hoodie, ‘Triple S’ sneakers, along with the rise of logo-mania, dominate the streets. Although not new, streetwear is a force unlike any other. This wave of casual dressing has become a standard for every style maven and celebrity. Gone are the days when oversized silhouettes, bucket hats and sneakers were staples for casual outfits.

Collaborations between luxury brands and streetwear have made a mark in the fashion world. Who could forget the iconic collaboration between Louis Vuitton x Supreme, Palace x Ralph Lauren and lastly, Dior x Nike? The sought-after Dior x Air Jordan 1 was emblematic of this development when it was released in Fall 2020.

Notable names like the late Virgil Abloh, Ronnie Fieg of KITH and Nigo of BAPE are heralded as pioneers in the cross-pollination between streetwear and high fashion. However, other brands have made their mark in the last decade. While you might already know them, there are other luxury streetwear brands beginning to reach cult status.

In our guide, we list down the best luxury streetwear brands to elevate your street game.

Palm Angels

Streetwear has birthed countless brands, but it is Palm Angels that shed new light on comfort. Taking inspiration from the LA skateboarding scene, former artistic director of Moncler Francesco Ragazzi established Palm Angels in 2015. Imbued with an Italian flair, Palm Angels debuted with a series of tees and a photography book captured by Ragazzi featuring the awe-inspiring style, culture, and communities of skaters from Venice Beach and Manhattan Beach. Today, Palm Angels has become a sought-after brand amongst celebrities and style mavens worldwide. As a perfect blend of luxury and streetwear, Palm Angels embodies both realms in its loungewear. You will find bold hues, striking prints and cosy silhouettes from tracksuits to tees. On our radar are the signature hoodies and tracksuits.

Shop on SSENSE

Golden Goose

Founders Alessandro Gallo and Francesca Rinaldo fuse the Southern California skate culture with Italian craftsmanship. Don’t be fooled by the seemingly dirty, pre-loved silhouette, cult sneaker label Golden Goose is loved by many for its distressed look and star-applique motif. The hand-distressed effect is one of a kind, making every pair unique. It’s no surprise that celebrities and fans adore the brand for its scuffed yet versatile footwear. Each sneaker is produced and handcrafted in Venice. Popular styles include the Superstar and Hi Tops designed in white and contrasting prints.

Shop on Zalora

Maison Kitsuné

A music label turned contemporary fashion brand, Maison Kitsuné was founded by power duo Gildas Loaëc and Masaya Kuroki. Marrying the French preppy style with Japanese influences, the brand is recognised for its iconic fox logo embroidery in the blue, white and red colourway. Collaborations are aplenty featuring the recent Puma x Maison Kitsune, Oliver Peoples, Shu Uemura, Laneige, Samsung and more. However, it’s not just about the dashing collaborations as fans rave about its playful-meets-comfortable creations. Ready-to-wear pieces range from bombers and sweaters to tees, button-down shirts and beyond in neutral to pastel tones. Consider their range as a base to layer on when dressing up or on its own when dressing down.

Shop on Mr Porter

A-Cold-Wall*

A-Cold-Wall (ACW*) is the brainchild of former Off-White creative assistant Samuel Ross. Launched in 2015, A-Cold-Wall combines workwear and uniforms with elements of Saville Row tailoring. Business of Fashion states that the label takes an ergonomic approach to design, combining social consciousness with material innovation. Sculptural cuts, graphic prints and neutral tones make a bold statement. As one of the most influential and promising names in the menswear scene, Ross ensures his designs are more than just streetwear staples – it’s a work of art. Uniting sleek tailoring and casualwear as he draws inspiration from architects, colours, and functions. Minimal yet pleasing to the eye, A-Cold-Wall is a crowd pleaser and a conversation starter.

Shop on Farfetch

Shop on SSENSE

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero & featured image credit: A-COLD-WALL