It’s been hard to ignore the silver shine across collections lately. In the last couple of months, we saw Marc Jacobs make his return to the runway with chainmail dresses that nodded to Paco Rabanne’s ’60s Space Age designs, while Celine unveiled its latest menswear collection, “Cosmic Cruiser”, shimmering with sequins and glitter.
A look at the past year will call up more significant examples: Who can forget that silver Gucci suit branded with the Balenciaga logo? Or Valentino’s first-ever couture ensembles for men, made with sequins? Or those insane, steel-like Balenciaga boots inspired by a medieval knight’s armour?
We could pin the metallic fashion trend down to our larger fascination with all things futuristic, which has been spelled out by the boom of sci-fi television shows and the billionaire Space Race, for example. The former has certainly influenced designers like Kim Jones, who gave Dior Men’s Fall/Winter 2021 show an intergalactic vibe that reflected his love for the Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. The possibility of space travel might have also inspired Louis Vuitton to start selling their UFO-shaped speakers.
Whatever the case, metallic is in. And it’s not just limited to clothes: more reflective and holographic materials are being incorporated into shoes, as seen in the silver cowboy boots at the aforementioned Celine show, or the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers designed by Virgil Abloh.
The use of metallics is certainly one way to make sneakers exciting again. After years of playing around with mesh, leather, suede and polyester, fashion brands are now venturing into new territory — which is great news for your sneaker collection.
Below, get a head start on the trend with our picks of the best metallic sneakers you can buy right now.
If you’d like to sport Balenciaga’s cult-favourite sneakers for yet another season, make sure you do so with this pair. The unique construction of the Triple S has been made even more distinctive with the addition of metallic, silver-toned leather layers. These will certainly stand out best when you wear a pair of jeans.
Even before its metallic makeover, the Givenchy Spectre sneakers already stood out with the heat-bonded zip featuring the brand’s logo running along the sides of the shoes. Now, its utilitarian look comes with a sci-fi-inspired twist that is sure to turn even more heads.
The fashion crowd hasn’t tired of Alexander McQueen’s signature sneakers, and that’s pretty evident in the countless iterations they have been offered in. This pair, exclusive to SSENSE, still manages to be a step up from the rest, thanks to its silver laces and matching croc-embossed leather heel tab. Those shiny bits are contrasted by the smooth, black leather uppers and the chunky, see-through midsoles.
Salomon’s practical sneakers do double duty: on the one hand, they look really cool with their silver panelling, and on the other hand, they work excellently on the trail. For the latter, you can thank a range of features including the supportive Endofit sleeves and the Contagrip rubber outsoles that offer maximum traction on wet, slippery surfaces.
Hedi Slimane designed his first men’s trainers for Celine with a distinctive Z-shaped outline, which you can just barely make out in this version crafted from metallic leather. The material, combined with that high-top silhouette, makes the shoes look like they belong to an astronaut — which is not a bad thing, in this case.
Following the reflective-soled RS Ozweego sneakers he made for Adidas in 2019, Raf Simons has taken his use of metallics down a notch for the new Cylon-21 kicks. But they’re no less futuristic, thanks to their edgy suede panels and those silver-tone heel plates that look like spare parts from a spaceship.
For Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2021 menswear collection, creative director Virgil Abloh remixed several of the French brand’s iconic accessories with shiny materials. That includes the LV Trainer, which is now crafted in metallic silver leather that’s embossed with the Louis Vuitton monogram. Thankfully, the tan accents of the shoes make them easy to pair with other neutrals in your wardrobe.
In collaboration with the upcoming Cinderella film, Onitsuka Tiger has offered up its interpretation of the glass slipper through these limited-edition P-TRAINER PRZM sneakers. The shoes boast a mirror-like, prismatic appearance that is out of this world, and they’re boosted by platform soles adorned with the Japanese label’s signature stripes. Only 800 pairs will be made available worldwide, so be sure to nab them fast through the link below once they launch on September 3. Alternatively, you can head to the Onitsuka Tiger boutique at Ngee Ann City to grab a pair.