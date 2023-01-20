Highlights: A round-up of the best moments from Menswear Fall/Winter 2023 season

The Fall/Winter 2023 menswear season is truly underway, and we have rounded up our favourite moments from fashion giants like Fendi, Zegna, and more. From sharp tailoring to the rise of minimalism, stay tuned for more as we continue to update you with the best highlights and looks from the fall/winter season.

Here’s what you missed from the Fall/Winter 2023 menswear season:

Fendi

Kickstarting our round-up of the best fashion moments from the menswear fall/winter 2023 season is none other than Fendi. It’s all about embracing cool elements for the season. Designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi, the collection explores asymmetrical silhouettes with dynamic movements and sharp layering for a sartorial wardrobe. As neutrals and deep tones conquer the runway, you will spot coveted silhouettes like blanket coats, ponchos, sweater vests, double-breasted overcoats and more to depict a cosy yet very sophisticated style personality for the fall/winter season. Another silhouette worth noting from the range is that showing off a little shoulder is all the rave right now as the design trickled onto knit sweaters, tank tops and dress shirts. In the accessories department and in true Fendi fashion, the iconic Baguette bag receives a playful makeover in burnished leather with all-over utility pockets and is presented in a shearling baguette-shaped bag, just like the delicious bread. Here’s a closer look at our favourite looks below.

Zegna

Titled “The Oasi of Cashmere”, Zegna continues to push boundaries by championing the art of tailoring with modern touches. Under the helm of Alessandro Sartori, the Italian luxury brand takes everyday staples with a seamless outlook. Of course, the signature Zegna silhouettes of sleek tailored looks stole the show, but these highlighted pieces like the cropped bomber jackets, elongated coats, blousons, polo shirts and cardigans took our breath away. Splashed in neutral tones with a dose of primary hues, these relaxed-meets-sleek uniforms are a way to build your dream capsule wardrobe that will serve any fashion enthusiast all year round. In Zegna’s world, mastering the art of layering is all you need to embrace right now throughout the year.

Gucci

To think about it, Gucci has had an eventful year in 2022. From notable collaborations with Palace and Harry Styles to the departure of its Creative Director Alessandro Michele, the menswear fall/winter 2023 is a way to hit that refresh button to set the tone for 2023. Designed by the brand’s in-house design team, the collection employs the circumstance of improvisation as a methodology. In this case, the fashion house adopts the Maison’s greatest hits, from Tom Ford’s Y2K era to the ‘80s sportswear, with an “improvised” collection. You will spot an interpretation of the house’s coated monogram canvas from the ‘70s and motorcycling garments as a tribute to the early 2000s. That’s not all. Customised pieces, such as the lining of deconstructed tracksuits, are used as decorative details. At the same time, traditional evening trousers are also transformed into floor-length skirts to pay tribute to improvisation. To simply put it, the fall/winter 2023 collection is a refreshing stroll down memory lane, and we’re loving it.

Prada

Presented by power duo Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, the collection explores the fundamentals of fashion through simplicity and modernism. To embody that notion, the collection opened with a wave of tailored suits with contrasting disco collars over the blazer’s lapels and eventually over various outerwear pieces and open-chested cardigans. Another highlight worth noting is the billowing bomber jackets – in cropped and oversized versions – that touches the streetwear elements with a sophisticated feel. Colour tones in neutrals, with the occasional pop of vivid tones in orange, green, red, brown and blue, rule the runway. As simplicity and minimalism continue to set the tone for fall/winter, Prada’s menswear collection confirms that these are the staple pieces everyone craves.

Hero & featured image credit: Fendi