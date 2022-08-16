The best designer raincoats to stay dry and cool this season

facebook
Style
16 Aug 2022 08:30 AM

Michelle Chan
Editor
Why can’t we have nice things? Sometimes the “nice things” in question is just good ol’ sunny, lower-than-twenty-five-degrees weather. But when life gives you typhoons after rainstorms, put on a designer raincoat and act unbothered — yas kween slay.

Big, big totes might be it right now, but trust me when I say all that extra room is not meant for an umbrella. Who has time to remember to bring one, let it air dry, then fold it back up? If this mentality is not really working out in your favour this typhoon season, invest in a designer raincoat (or two!).

The sudden downpours might not be going away anytime soon, but the weight of dragging that umbrella around ends now. From futuristic head-turners by Balenciaga to double-duty staples by Saks Potts, find the raincoat that makes you feel safe, protected and loved during these turbulent times.

Raincoats to live, laugh, love in:

Balenciaga's Tyvek® hooded raincoat

1 /7

Balenciaga's Tyvek® hooded raincoat

Remember when they made fun of you for wearing a tin foil hat? Turns out the post-apocalyptic rain is seriously no joke — it burns, it melts your skin, ouch! Good thing you got this Balenciaga metalised Tyvek® raincoat in your inventory despite all scoffs of disapproval. Who’s laughing now?

Price
RM8,800
Get it here
VETEMENTS' logo-print raincoat

2 /7

VETEMENTS' logo-print raincoat

The good thing about a traditional raincoat is that it does not discriminate. It’s unisex, it’s oversized, it’s got a subtle hue that goes with virtually anything. Share this iteration by VETEMENTS among your roommates and colleagues; everyone gets to look cool and stay dry.

Price
Approx RM3,737
Get it here
WARDROBE.NYC's nylon raincoat

3 /7

WARDROBE.NYC's nylon raincoat

Classics remain classics for a reason. Case in point: this raincoat by WARDROBE.NYC, crafted from lightweight nylon into a knee-length silhouette that confidently fits most. This is not only your go-to raincoat, it is also your favourite autumn layering piece.

Price
RM4,429
Get it here
Marine Serre's contrast panel jacket

4 /7

Marine Serre's contrast panel jacket

If track jackets are your vibe, you will have no reason to dislike Marine Serre’s anti-raindrop iteration. Retro, sleek with the label’s signature moon monogram at the back, this piece will more than fulfil its end of the bargain by enriching your everyday wardrobe.

Price
HK$7,350
Get it here
Saks Potts's 'Ana' coat

5 /7

Saks Potts's 'Ana' coat

There is not one single parallel universe where The Matrix is not cool. That’s why you need this Ana coat by Saks Potts — after all, who knows if the next door knob you turn will be the portal to the multiverse or not? If it is, then at least your outfit is ready.

Price
approx. RM3,388
Get it here
A-COLD-WALL*'s high-shine hooded raincoat

6 /7

A-COLD-WALL*'s high-shine hooded raincoat

No better time to put on utility wear than during the rainstorm — all the talk about moisture-wicking and water-resistance is finally being put to the test. Presented by streetwear powerhouse A-COLD-WALL*, this piece might just be titled “Raincoat with the most Street Cred”.

Price
Approx RM2,546
Get it here
Maison Margiela's printed organza trench coat

7 /7

Maison Margiela's printed organza trench coat

If you love the trench coat at its beige, you’d love it at its colourful organza. Maison Margiela stays true to its innovative spirit to craft this see-through iteration, lending your post-typhoon strolls an ethereal ambiance. It’s Gone with the Wind from here on out.

Price
Approx RM4,587
Get it here
Hero Image: @acoldwall/ Featured Image: Balenciaga
Style Balenciaga Celine Maison Margiela Vetements Marine Serre
Michelle Chan
Editor
A girl who got one (1) nostril piercing and let it dictate her entire style journey. Email me anything interesting!
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

