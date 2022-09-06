Besties Michiyo Ho and Shusen Wong on the significance of their friendship

In our recent fashion spread with Louis Vuitton, we have best friends Michiyo Ho and Shusen Wong talking about their friendship and their style types while embracing the versatility of the LV Twist.

As soon as the duo walked onto the set, we sense a quick change in mood and atmosphere. It goes without saying that wherever Michiyo and Shusen go, they bring along fun, laughter, and excitement (and a whole lot of positive vibes).

“Hello everyone!” Shusen bursts the stillness in the studio, quickly making herself comfortable.

That is the charisma that the Leo embodies, an affable spirit that instantly lights up the room. As for Michiyo, she sits on the other spectrum as the rather reserved one between the two. While she gives out a ‘boss girl’ attitude, she too is as goofy as Shusen the moment she gets comfortable with everyone.

Throughout our time on set, those exact characteristics fill the air. There are banters and laughters — a sort of twisted relationship sans the bad vibes.

While this isn’t the first time Michiyo and Shusen have worked together, the fashion influencers know what it takes to elevate anything they undertake; be it a fashion shoot in the studio or an outdoor video session. Both content creators might be small in stature but don’t let that fool you — the stylish yet humble tag team sure is full of enigma and energy.

Despite getting closer in recent years, the girls admit that their relationship has grown immensely stronger during the pandemic. This rather newly forged friendship sees the duo expressing an unbreakable chemistry despite having unique personalities.

Like the cult-favourite LV Twist bags that exude versatility and duality, they complement each other in every way possible. The girls show support for each other through constant exchanges that are laced with satire. For 28-year-old Michiyo, working together with Shusen has always been fun and enjoyable. After all, it is obvious that the camera adores them — and it shows through the experiences they’ve shared together.

Whether they are taking the stage on their own or posing as a pair, their confidence shines through; just natural chameleons on set. One might even say their generous talent reflects off the shiny clasp of a fellow star of the fashion shoot — the LV Twist bags.

In between posing with the LV Twist bags, we sit down with Michiyo and Shusen to talk all about their blossoming friendship, unique fashion styles, and upcoming projects.

What does the word friendship mean to you?

M: I think it’s all about companionship. Growing up, I’ve always felt I don’t need too many friends. The most important thing for me is having the right people around who are always there for you no matter the situation. Focus on those who matter; that’s always better for me.

S: For me, the relationships I have with my friends, unlike the one you share with your family, are equally important — if not, even more so. Friends tend to be able to see every facet of yourself — through joys and sorrows. They are who you’re most comfortable with, and you can always be yourself around true friends. Having friends who accept you for who you are is what friendship truly means to me.

Has there ever been a disagreement or misunderstanding between the both of you, and how did you overcome that?

M: Honestly, there has never been any issues between us! (laughs) We are both really independent people. So, we are used to doing our own things and if something unfortunate arises, we will always understand each other. After all, we’re both already at a pretty mature age in our lives.

S: Let me start with this — we really do understand each other very well. It’s just like kindred spirits. Like the yin to my yang, Michiyo knows what’s good and bad for me, vice versa. Because of that, we will not do or say anything that we wouldn’t be happy about or comfortable with. That’s why I think we are such a good match!

Do you have a nickname for each other?

M: No, I don’t! I usually just call her by her name. Either that or I call her Ah Dan — the name her family used to call her as a child.

S: I do but it has to be bleeped so I cannot say this in public! (laughs)

How would you describe your sense of style? What’s similar between you and your best friend?

M: I would describe my sense of style as more casual and sporty. If you’d notice, Shusen and I have very similar tastes when it comes to dressing up too — in a way, the vibe is very much alike. Most of the time, these ‘fashion moments’ are absolutely unplanned — and have happened more often than not. We both really like wearing black or dark colours as well.

S: (Chuckles!) It’s true that we always end up wearing the same kind of clothes, especially when it comes to crop tops and slacks. But I put comfort above everything else. That’s why I prefer my outfits to have a rather oversized silhouette. Even when it comes to accessories, I love them complementary but at the same time they have to be practical.

What do you like about the LV Twist?

M: Personally, I love smaller bags especially the ones that suit my stature. The LV Twist comes with equal parts aesthetics and functionality — which is something I truly appreciate when it comes to handbags. I like that it comes in a variety of sizes. Small or big, you can choose what works for you and your style. Like the LV Twist PM in White with the removable Twisty bag, it gives plenty of options for me to play around and style according to how I feel and where I’m going — the versatility is definitely a plus point for me.

S: My first impression is definitely the uniqueness and aesthetics of the bags. I appreciate the brilliant design of the LV clasp and how the bag is adequately spacious for all the necessities every girl needs. However I style my outfits, I’m not afraid of standing out because the LV Twist is versatile and matches well with pretty much anything.

Why do you think the LV Twist is a symbol of bond and friendship?

M: Looking at my friendship with Shusen, although we have different personalities and preferences, we get along very well while adapting to each others’ persona — just like how the LV Twist complements its owner. Being adaptable and versatile in any relationship is the key to a long lasting bond, be it with friends or your loved ones.

S: I think it is the LV Twist clasps that got me thinking. Our friendship is never one dimensional or like a straight line. There are many sides to it and it’s very versatile. Also, like the ‘L’ and the ‘V’ coming together as one unit, one cannot do without the other. We always need each other and we rely on each other in everything — pretty much a perfect match!

Can you tell us about your upcoming plans/projects?

M: Right now, I’m focusing a lot of my time on my YouTube content and working very hard to produce the best for my viewers. So, make sure to look forward to that!

S: I’ve been travelling a lot lately but something is definitely brewing. Not stirring the pot but my own brand will finally be launching soon! It’s coming to fruition in September this year and it’s a project I’ve put a lot effort into — stay tuned!

Find out more about the LV Twist bags HERE.

editor & creative direction MARTIN TEO | interview & styling RONN TAN | production NEW STORYBOARDS PHOTOGRAPHY | video POR JIA JUN | wardrobe LOUIS VUITTON | makeup KEVIN LEE | hair CODY CHUA