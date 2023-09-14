The biggest trends and moments from New York Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2024

For fashion mavens, New York Fashion Week isn’t just a showcase of the latest designer collections, it’s a playground for seasonal trends, and the rightful place for picking up style references that’ll likely become the norm in a few years. For this year’s iteration, not only did we see front-row icons arriving in big numbers, but we were privy to labels like Helmut Lang, Coach, and Collina Strada who served up enough sartorial inspiration to keep us warm throughout fall and winter. From vintage-inspired silhouettes to new takes on corsetry, we take a look at the biggest moments and trends from New York Fashion Week (NYFW) Spring-Summer 2024.

Biggest trends from New York Fashion Week (NYFW) Spring-Summer 2024

Colourful sequins

While sequins have been a part and parcel of designer collections for decades, New York Fashion Week 2024 saw the presence of all Pantone shades possible. The glittering, party-approved trend saw manifestations in the most laid-back form at Colin LoCascio and Sergio Hudson’s collection where large paillettes in teardrop and floral shapes were sequinned into inescapable statement pieces. Meanwhile, at Kate Spade, tiny chartreuse sequins gave a sheath dress the look of neon chainmail — breathing life into an otherwise dated silhouette.

Low, drop waists

For the low-rise haters, there’s a new trend in town that’s gotten the fashion girls in a stronghold: drop waists. Featured in the collections of Collina Strada, quiet-luxury-approved Khaite, and Project Runway-stowaway Christian Siriano, the demoted waistline silhouette has made its presence felt at NYFW 2024, and is likely to be lapped up by millennials and Gen-Z players as one of the hottest trends in the months to come. Whether they were incorporated into an ethereal tiered gown or downgraded to a low-waisted skirt, the bottom line remains clear — drop waists are here to stay.

Flower power

Florals for Spring? Groundbreaking. But even for Miranda Priestly, this year’s renditions would be worth a magazine cover. While exaggerated blooms were the object of desire at several designer collections this year, NYFW 2024 saw several colourful iterations swing down the runway in forms we’re ready to slip into any time. Metallic, sequinned, and ruffled flowers appeared on statement tops and belts at Flying Solo, Colin LoCascio, and Ulla Johnson.

Sunflower yellows FTW

Summer and sunshine yellow might seem like an easy-to-guess combination, but the generous sprinkling of the shade at this year’s NYFW stood out as a trend that is likely to dominate wardrobes in the coming seasons. The colour wasn’t restricted to a single Pantone shade — taking the form of a zesty lemon floor-length dress for Prabal Gurung, rich a buttercup mini over at Helmut Lang, and an ultra-bright neon-esque sheer form for Coach, in addition to their string of sling bags.

Corsets and transparency

Corsets are witnessing a steady resurgence among fashion-enthusiasts of all forms — especially the concert-going Gen-Z crowds who are taking vintage-core to the next level. Naturally, designers dug into their archives for the right spring corset inspiration. Out came Dion Lee, Palomo Spain, and Collina Strada with their renditions which saw every corset form taking centrestage- from visible boning to the dipped waist structure. Sheer shone through like every other season at NYFW with designers like Christian Siriano and Coach swapping their basic mesh and simple open knits for playful patterns and intricate lace.

The biggest moments from New York Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2024

In today’s increasingly competitive attention economy, a few moments stood out for the fashion watchers. New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2024, with all its ingredients for the perfect buzzy moments and trends, might’ve seen the usual slew of couture-dressed celebs, but it’s the following highlights that left social media ablaze.

The return of the supermodels

The ’90s supermodels showed us how it’s done with Naomi Campbell strutting down the mile-long runway at NYFW for the debut of her Naomi Campbell x PrettyLittleThing collection. While Campbell starred in her own capsule project, iconic supermodel Christy Turlington closed Ralph Lauren’s show dressed in a one-shoulder gold number.

2. The infamous Anna Delvey presented a collection while on house arrest

Ex-con Anna Delvey teamed up with PR titan Kelly Cutrone and the brand SHAO to throw a fashion show while on house arrest. Yes, you did read that right! The convicted con artist took runway locations to the highest level..quite literally, with a showcase on her rooftop in the East Village, with a total of 50 people in attendance. SHAO’s NYFW debut was hosted by Delvey as well, who spoke to paparazzi while she was dressed head-to-toe in the brand.

Julia Fox stopped time in an outfit made of watches

Julia Fox is no stranger to an eyeball-grabbing outfit. This time around, she had standing still at the launch of Pandora’s Lab Grown Diamonds District in New York City. The actress wore a two-piece set made entirely of watches, which spawned memes, headlines, and social chatter throughout the fashion world.

Fox’s itty-bitty metal bikini

If her DIY watch coord set sparked conversation, it was a metallic, barely-there bikini that caught the internet’s ire. Arriving at the Naomi Campbell x PrettyLittleThing show, Julia donned a look made only out of body jewellery: a slinky, silver chain bra with a matching metal thong. Only an oversized black leather trench coat and ankle booties accessorised her nude look.

Protestors created a spectacle at Coach’s show

Animal rights advocates crashed Coach’s Spring 2024 show, protesting the use of leather in the brand’s collections.

(Main and Feature Image: Sergio Hudson, Prabal Gurung via NYFW)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When is New York Fashion Week (NYFW) Spring-Summer 2024?

The annual fashion event takes place from September 8 to 13, 2023.

– Who is going to New York Fashion Week in 2023?

Participating brands at NYFW include Christian Siriano, Coach, Collina Strada, Helmut Lang, Jason Wu, Kate Spade, Khaite, Michael Kors, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler andTory Burch.