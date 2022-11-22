Black Friday sale 2022 Malaysia: The best deals to enjoy from fashion to lifestyle

Black Friday 2022 is approaching, and it’s time to hunt for the best deals and sales in Malaysia.

With Christmas and the holidays creeping up on you, it’s time to take advantage of the Black Friday 2022 sales to cop the best gifts. From luxury fashion to technology, we’ve curated a helpful guide featuring the best sales and discounts for you. Whether it’s for a Christmas gift or any upcoming birthdays, don’t skip on Black Friday 2022 and start browsing.

Bookmark this guide and stay tuned as we update the page with exciting deals.

The best Black Friday 2022 sales in Malaysia on luxury fashion, beauty and technology:

Fashion

Swarovski: Up to 30% off selected styles

Net-a-porter: Enjoy up to 50% off on selected items.

Nike: 35% off sitewide with purchase of 3 items or more with code: CYBER35

Daniel Wellington: Up to 50% off on selected items until 25 November 2022

JD Sports: Up to 35% off on selected lines.

Zalora: Deals up to 80% + 50% off upsized vouchers from 26 – 29 November 2022.

Asos: Discounts on selected items with 25% off all sportswear with code: JOGON25

Beauty

Sephora: 15% off with no minimum spend. 20% off with a minimum spend of RM350. The deal starts online at 10 PM on 23 November 2022 and in-store on 24 November 2022.

Lifestyle & Technology

Dell Malaysia: Discounts on selected laptops and PC.

Lenovo Malaysia: Discounts up to 44% off on selected items. Discounts up to 20% off on RAM and SSD upgrades with free delivery on all orders.

Samsung: Discounts of up to 50% off on selected items with free delivery. Promotion period: 16 – 30 November 2022

Playstation: Up to 70% off on selected games