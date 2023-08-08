9 outfits that prove even BLACKPINK loves quiet luxury

BLACKPINK’s rise to global stardom might have been accompanied by loud applause, but it’s the band’s love for all things quiet has kept them eternally etched in our hearts. When the ladies aren’t setting the stage on fire with their gasp-eliciting performances or casually strolling the streets of Paris, they’re fashion’s It girls; making their mark in the ever-changing landscape of sartorialism — one arm deep in logomania and the other, within the elegant confines of quiet luxury.

When the world first set its eyes on the K-pop quartet comprising Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé, back in 2016, style mavens were still fixated on chokers and bandage dresses. Alongside BLACKPINK ‘s ascent in the last half-decade, the realm of fashion too has witnessed a mammoth transformation. Although emblems and monograms still dictate trends, a new term for elevated basics has emerged in the post-Succession, post-Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial era. Call it “stealth wealth”, “old money aesthetic” or simply “quiet luxury”, fashion is witnessing a resurgence of logoless everyday wear which might not be within your budget, but is definitely headlining like BLACKPINK in all of your dreams.

So, what is quiet luxury really?

The KarJenners are the newest celebrities to hop onto the quiet luxury trend. (Image: Getty Images)

For fashion connoisseurs, the term is meant to denote all things luxury but sans the branding that makes it apparent. For others, it’s just another fad that might be viral on social media right now but is still short of being a proper trend. While quiet luxury apparel has been around for centuries (some of its biggest purveyors like Louis Vuitton have been around since 1854), newer brands like The Row, Khaite, and Toteme have been stealth-wealth-approved by those in the upper echelons of purchasing power — the KarJenners, the Biebers, the Beckhams and the Richies included.

How have BLACKPINK endorsed their love for quiet luxury?

The South Korean popstars are no strangers to the logoless trend — their Instagram pictures are testament to this. Despite all four ladies signing the dotted line for multiple luxury endorsements — Lisa is the ambassador for Bulgari, Celine, Mac, and Prada; Rosé for Saint Laurent, and Tiffany & Co.; Jisoo for Dior Beauty and Cartier; and Jennie for Chanel and Calvin Klein — their exclusive picks from these labels have often abandoned their signature branding. Sure, the BLACKPINK clan sometimes spend their days drenched in designer insignia but it is their ability to swap maximalism with understated tees, and structured silhouettes that ensures these ladies are always on-trend.

We take a look at BLACKPINK ‘s best quiet luxury outfits

1. Jennie in Jacquemus

Jennie in an olive ribbed cardigan by Jacquemus. (Image: Jennie via Instagram)

When even a casual lunch date demands bringing out your Jacquemus staples, there’s no escaping the inevitable old money aesthetic. Jennie’s ribbed cardigan, an HKD 3,300 throw-on was paired minimally with a white tank top and dark washed denims. If it weren’t for the gold clasp on her olive ensemble, chances are we’d miss the designer label.

2. Rosé in Saint Laurent

Rosé carrying the Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 shoulder bag in Paris. (Image: Rosé via Instagram)

There have to be some benefits of being a house ambassador for Saint Laurent and Rosé definitely knows how to reap them. Captured in a photo series for Instagram, the 26-year-old BLACKPINK frontwoman was seen sashaying away in her leather overcoat, black tank top, and high-waisted skinny jeans. The pièce de résistance of her afternoon ensemble has to be her effortlessly chic Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 shoulder bag. Even packing your last-minute essentials requires some branded staples, now, doesn’t it?

3. Jisoo in Diesel and Dior

Jisoo carrying the Dior Saddle bag and wearing the Diesel tank top. (Image: Jisoo via Instagram)

Dior’s Saddle bag remains one of the most coveted accessories one can bring out on a sunny California day — or any other occasion, really. Especially when you’re Jisoo from BLACKPINK . Although her printed reticule defies the rules of quiet luxury with its prominent paisley patterns, the singer ensured the rest of her baggy, Y2K-esque outfit was left monotone. Out came the Diesel tank top and a pair of comfortable grey joggers from the brand MotelRocks. To enjoy the sunny day ahead, her Kijun cap kept her hair neatly in place.

4. Lisa in Celine

Lisa visited the Ayutthaya temples in Thailand wearing Miu Miu flats and carrying the Celine Ava Triomphe shoulder bag. (Image: Lisa via Instagram)

As Lisa returned to her homeland in Thailand, her Celine bag kept her company for all of the nostalgia. Dressed in a traditional indigo sarong crafted from the local mudmee cotton fabric, the 26-year-old rapper paid pilgrimage to the Buddhist temples of UNESCO-recognised Ayutthaya. Keeping up with her relaxed, quietly luxurious vacation style, Lisa was seen wearing a handwoven cotton top with lotus sleeves and button detailing by a native Thai brand called Charnruean. If her Ava Triomphe shoulder bag didn’t add the much-needed contrast to her blue-white combination, Lisa kept the complementary palette in place with her Miu Miu ballerina flats in a shade of black. Now, this is a celebrity who knows an It item when she sees one! Even her dainty rings and bracelet are Bulgari-backed.

5. Jennie in Chrome Hearts and Marine Sierre

Jennie wearing the Chrome Hearts grey vest. (Image: Jennie via Instagram)

To commemorate her Calvin Klein hoarding in New York, Jennie pulled out the big guns with her Chrome Hearts fur-lined vest. If you thought the vintage, thrifted-looking throw-on was an inexpensive buy, its HKD 37,443 price tag will surely make you think otherwise. To complete her athleisure look, Jennie slipped into her navy Marine Sierre cargo pants, and picked up her Chanel 22 backpack in quilted white. While her Adidas Astir sneakers guaranteed a comfortable walk on the cobbled sidewalks of Manhattan, it was her Gentle Monster sunglasses that completed the off-duty pop star aesthetic.

6. Rosé in Saint Laurent

Rosé in Autry sneakers and the Le 37 Saint Laurent bag. (Image: Rosé via Instagram)

Performing at Coachella can be a monumental experience that isn’t in most of our destinies, but the one thing that can be is Rosé’s Saint Laurent bucket bag. The Le 37, which launched earlier in 2023, is one of the quiet luxury-approved pieces whose minimal insignia keeps even this BLACKPINK star wrapped around its strap. While the shoulder bag kept our eyes locked initially, it was her all-black ensemble that surprised us with its strictly monotone palette. The only colour combination that was accepted was the ones from her green-white Autry sneakers, which at a quick glance, can confuse you with the signature Air Jordans. Since it was Coachella, and blinged out accessories were pretty much mandatory, Rosé added a silver waist chain and a few gold bracelets to complete her quiet luxury look.

7. Jisoo in Dior and Cartier

Jisoo wearing the Walk ‘N’ Dior platform sneakers, the Montaigne Avenue side bag, and Cartier rings. (Image: Jisoo via Instagram)

Taking her inner Parisian on a spin, Jisoo decked up in several designer pieces that’ll guaranteed to have you doing a double take. If her Christian Dior-monogrammed platform sneakers were too much on the logo-tastic side, her black leather jacket from Dunst with a cool price tag of HKD 3,710 was added to maintain the balance. Her Montaigne Avenue side bag was undoubtedly the highlight of the outfit, one which saw a beige cable knit hoodie from Levar, and olive acid-wash denims from Bohemseo. Cartier’s Trinity ring kept her fingers pretty as she clicked mirror selfies on-the-go!

8. Jennie in Alaïa

Jennie’s look consisted of a leather jacket by Alaia, denim bootcut pants from Instafunk, and her Gentle Monster sunglasses. (Image: Jennie via Instagram)

The windy weather in Paris brought Jennie’s chunky Alaia bomber jacket out of her closet and into our sartorial dreams. A staple of the quiet luxury trend, Jennie’s version is definitely a statement-maker. Lined with fleece and catering to the oversized aesthetic, the black jacket comes with an HKD 59,317.89 price tag for anyone who’s considering the investment. Apart from her jacket-turned-blouse, Jennie kept her look comfortably simple in bootcut denim from Instafunk, her Gentle Monster sunglasses, and her Adidas Forum Bold sneakers.

9. Lisa in Celine

Lisa in head-to-toe Celine. (Image: Celine PR)

Having Hedi Slimane on speed dial makes Lisa the receiver of many such Celine goodies, as seen on the BLACKPINK star while exiting Seoul’s Incheon International Airport. A classic stealth wealth look, Lisa’s double-breasted blazer paired with the brand’s signature flared denim pants kept ensured the BLACKPINK band member was looking sharp amidst the flashing cameras. Not to miss the tan calfskin bucket bag from Celine as well. The black undershirt combined with the white blouse proved that Lisa’s not taking her fashionista status lightly.

Which of BLACKPINK ‘s quiet luxury looks resonated most with you?

(Main and featured images: Emma Mcintyre via Getty Images)

This story first appeared here.