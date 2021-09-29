BLACKPINK is lighting up Paris Fashion Week 2021

As if Paris Fashion Week 2021 needs more star power, BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Rosé are on hand to sprinkle the city of light with stardust.

From Monday, 27 September 2021 to Tuesday, 5 October 2021, the streets of Paris will once again be filled with models, editors, fashion designers, and celebrities. Unlike last season’s Paris Fashion Week 2020, which was entirely a digital show, at least a third of designers are showcasing their Spring-Summer 2022 collections live and in-person this season. Renowned fashion houses returning to the physical runway include Balenciaga, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Valentino.

BLACKPINK at Paris Fashion Week 2021

The world-famous K-pop girl group has pretty much taken over the month of September 2021. With Lisa’s viral solo debut Lalisa, Rosé being the first member of the group to attend the Met Gala, and Jennie fronting Calvin Klein’s Fall 2021 campaign, it’s been milestone after milestone for BLACKPINK this month.

Although September is coming to an end, the celebrated girl group is not done with breakthroughs. BLINKs all around the world are wondering whether the singers will make an appearance at the Paris Fashion Week (PFW) 2021. It would be no surprise to see them there since all four members are global ambassadors for French fashion labels. Well, BLINKs, you guessed it, Jisoo and Rosé are currently in the city of lights. The two landed in the French capital on Saturday, 25 September 2021. A day after their arrival, their presence in France was confirmed with a selfie of them in front of the Eiffel Tower.

We believe (and hope) that Lisa and Jennie will be joining Jisoo and Rosé in Paris. Rumour has it that all four members will be attending different shows during the PFW 2021 since they are ambassadors for different brands.

