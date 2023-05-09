Major style lessons from BLACKPINK’s Jennie so you can style your outfits better

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has inspired fashion enthusiasts across the globe with her effortless sartorial choices. The singer brings her fashion A-game to red carpets, concerts and numerous fashion weeks, while her everyday style also screams perfection.

The ‘human Chanel’ is also at the top of her game when it comes to representing top-tier fashion brands like Chanel and Calvin Klein, fitting into their vision like a dream. So, while you might be sceptical about splurging fancy amounts to look like Jennie, aping her style is way simpler than that. You just need to work around a few styling elements to emulate the BLACKPINK member’s fashion.

Outside of the glamour industry, Jennie is a girl next door who likes to keep her style casual yet chic by playing around with simple wardrobe staples. So, why not borrow a few of Jennie’s style tips for your wardrobe? Here are our favourites.

Jennie’s fashion game: Styling tips to borrow from the BLACKPINK star

Denims are eternal

Jennie swears by demins when she’s off duty, looking extremely stylish by pairing them with a quirky crop top or cardigan, sneakers and a timeless shoulder bag. To add an element to her outfit, the singer works her way with tie-dye and graphic demins as well. Skinny, boyfriend, straight, bootcut, low-rise or high-waist, there are endless types of denim jeans suitable for every body type.

You’ll often find Jennie rocking a pair of wide-leg, low-waist jeans that flaunt her toned waist in all the right ways. Investing in a pair of good jeans is never a bad idea and won’t burn a hole in your pocket. If you’re looking for Jennie-approved denims, we recommend you check out Calvin Klein and Collusion collections.

Go monochrome

Image credit: jennierubyjane/ Instagram

If you’re too lazy to mix and match, monochrome is the way to go. Monochrome, which means ‘one colour’, makes you look like a million bucks with minimal effort. Jennie swears by this fashion practice many a time, be it for her concerts, gym sessions or a casual day out. You can accentuate the monochrome outfit by adding accessories of the same colour.

Crop tops to beat the heat

We’re obsessed with Jennie’s crop-top looks and it’s a wardrobe staple you’ll find her sporting often. Crop tops are so versatile and can be worn with anything including skirts, jeans, cargo pants and whatnot. The crop tops worn by Jennie vary a lot in style, ranging from crop button up, ribbed crop tops as well as cardigan crop tops and blouses.

You can pair these with high-waist jeans for a casual look or opt for high-waist trousers to make it chic. For brunch dates with your girlfriends, go for the Jennie-approved crop top and skirt combination.

Look uber-cool with athleisure

Image credit: jennierubyjane/ Instagram

While Jennie’s all-glam avatars are a treat to watch, her athleisure looks are no less. The BLACKPINK member has been spotted out and about in stylish and comfortable athleisure looks on many occasions, proving that style can be hassle-free. From sweatpants, matching athleisure sets to velour sweatsuits, Jennie is always serving looks. To elevate her outfit, Jennie loves to throw on sneakers or sunglasses.

Shoes are boring, wear sneakers

Apart from her fancy and delicate shoe collection, BLACKPINK’s Jennie has a stunning cluster of sneakers that never go out of style. Sneakers give a much more relaxed look to any outfit while being extremely practical and comfortable to walk around.

Jennie often wears platform sneakers with baggy pants and oversized t-shirts, giving major y2k feels. Some of the sneakers flaunted by her in the past include Koi’s Footwear Bubble Trainers, Adidas Nizza Trefoil and Naked Wolfe Sporty White Leather among others.

Stylish slings and shoulder bags for the win

Life is too short to wear boring bags, so why not take cues from BLACKPINK’s Jennie on what to pick? Apart from her luxe bag collection, the K-pop star loves some budget-friendly crossbody and shoulder bags. While it’s great to invest in a timeless piece if you have the money to splurge, everyday affordable bags go a long way in terms of utility, in addition to elevating your look immensely.

Jennie has flaunted bags from brands like Cos, Nieeh, Ganni, Palace and more, which are great to play around with! In addition, they cost way less than their luxury counterparts. Many of the products she has used sell like hotcakes, so you must grab your pick at the earliest.

Layer it up

Image credit: jennierubyjane/ Instagram

Whether you want to beat the winter cold or make the most of your summer wardrobe essentials, layering comes in handy. Layering can be tricky, many people tend to overdo it or put together the wrong colours that look displeasing. Striking a balance is key to layering and you can work wonders once you master it.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie often flaunts her creativity by putting together basics and taking street style a notch higher. She loves adding stylish scarves to elevate her otherwise simple attire. You’ll also find her opting for oversized jackets/ blazers or chunky books to keep her layering game strong.

We highly recommend that you refrain from going heavy on prints, mixing all bright colours or accessorising too over the top when it comes to layering.

Textures to add life to the outfit

Textures liven up your outfits and nobody does it better than BLACKPINK’s Jennie when it comes to mixing textures. From flurry textured sweaters to a sleeker textured dress or blouse, Jennie has made the most out of her wardrobe.

Adding textures is an easy and effortless way to spruce up your look. Start with one statement piece you want to play around with and then find coordinating pieces of different textures to go with it. It’s that simple!

Time to upgrade your wardrobe, ladies!

Hero and feature image: Courtesy jennierubyjane/Instagram