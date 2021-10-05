Blackpink takes over Paris Fashion Week SS22 with the best street style looks

Blackpink is taking over: Check out every outfit they wore from Paris Fashion Week SS22.

It’s not Paris Fashion Week without the most stylish stars in attendance. This season, the French fashion capital is graced by none other than the K-Pop girl group, Blackpink.

Members Jisoo and Rosé were the first to arrive, showing up with much fanfare to the Spring/Summer 2022 fashion shows by Dior and Saint Laurent respectively. Chanel ambassador Jennie, meanwhile, has been spotted at Incheon International Airport to catch a flight out to Paris. Today, the trio will be joined by Lisa, fresh from her solo debut, who is rumoured to be attending the new Miu Miu show on 5 October.

Besides a Blackpink reunion, Paris Fashion Week offers the chance to see the style prowess of each member in full force. The girls certainly didn’t disappoint; whether sitting front row at fashion shows or touring the sights of Paris, the K-Pop stars were dressed to impress. Below, check out every outfit they’ve worn so far.

Jisoo

Dior darling Jisoo hit the Eiffel Tower in her usual blend of casual and chic, sporting an outfit comprising of a T-shirt, a pair of mom jeans, and the Caro bag all by the French luxury brand. But our favourite part was her shoes: the Heaven by Marc Jacobs x Dr Martens Croc shoes, this season’s must-haves that have also been seen on Olivia Rodrigo.

(Photo credit: @sooyaaa__ / Instagram)

Jisoo made her first public appearance as Dior’s global ambassador at the French fashion brand’s S/S 2022 show. She stunned in a white wool and silk mini dress from Dior’s Cruise 2022 collection, paired with a micro Lady Dior bag that she was one of the first to show off.

(Photo credit: Dior)

After the show, she championed luxe loungewear by way of a hoodie and a pair of shorts from the Dior Chez Moi capsule collection. Her quilted leather bag and boots added some spunk.

(Photo credit: @sooyaaa__ / Instagram)

When exploring the streets of Paris, Jisoo slipped into a comfy check cardigan, tapping into one of this season’s biggest trends. This she expertly layered over a grey knit gilet and a crisp white button-down shirt. She completed the monochromatic look with a Dioramour Caro handbag in white. (And check out those Heaven by Marc Jacobs x Dr Martens boots again!)

(Photo credit: @sooyaaa__ / Instagram)

Jisoo had a flare jeans moment — again, another trending style — when catching the sunset. This time, she kept warm with a Maison Margiela sweater and a vintage plaid jacket by French designer Emanuel Ungaro.

(Photo credit: @sooyaaa__ / Instagram)

She would later trade her flares for skinny jeans by LA label Re/Done. She also dressed down into a cropped knit vest, but maintained an air of sophistication with her Cartier Tank watch.

(Photo credit: @sooyaaa__ / Instagram)

Rosé

“I love how he supports the strong look for women,” said Rosé about Saint Laurent designer Anthony Vaccarello. “I’m just in love with every bit of it.” The Blackpink singer showed her support for his S/S 2022 show, a stone’s throw away from the Eiffel Tower in Paris, by wearing a silk georgette minidress, leather knee-high boots, and chain necklaces all by Saint Laurent.

(Photo credit: Jacopo Raule / Getty Images)

The rest of Rosé’s outfits in Paris were noticeably less edgy. She posed outside the Louvre and hung out with friends like Korean model Soo Joo Park in a red sweater, a check blazer and a pair of straight jeans. For accessories, she chose her Saint Laurent Kaia satchel bag and a Tiffany & Co. ball necklace.

(Photo credit: @roses_are_rosie / Instagram)

Rosé later nailed the French girl look in a Lemaire peplum knit top, wide Khaite trousers, and a minimalist pair of white sneakers.

(Photo credit: @jenniesrenes / Twitter)

Jennie

Ahead of the Chanel fashion show, Jennie caught up with fellow Blackpink member Jisoo in Paris. She wore full Chanel, from her cashmere cardigan to her Coco Crush jewellery.

(Photo credit: @jennierubyjane / Instagram)

Lisa

We’re still in the dark about what Lisa is flying out to Paris for, but her airport fashion from today might give as a clue. The Celine ambassador was decked out in an outfit by the French fashion brand, including a Chasseur jacket in bouclé tweed, a white Romy bag, a vintage logo chain link belt, and a pair of white sneakers.

(Photo credit: Dispatch)

Header photo credit: @sooyaaa__ / Instagram

