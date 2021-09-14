BONIA departs for Wanderland with Autumn/Winter 2021 collection

Welcome to ‘B-Aeroport’, BONIA’s virtual pop-up in celebration of its 47th anniversary.

If you’re feeling wistful about the days of airports past, BONIA’s got the cure for you. To commemorate its 47th anniversary, BONIA launched the ‘B-Aeroport’, an interactive virtual pop-up that allows users to explore the new Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection. As part of the experience, users get to wander throughout a digital terrain that’s designed to mimic an air terminal from the 1970s while discovering hidden treasures and stand a chance to win exclusive prizes.

“We’re changing the way we communicate with our audience, visually and experientially,” says Dato’ Sri Daniel Chiang, Executive Director of BONIA. “This virtual pop-up celebrates our founding decade, the 1970s, while looking forward to the future after months of lockdown.”

On top of the B-Aeroport operating until 10th October 2021, BONIA will also be hosting weekend-exclusive giveaways all month long on the brand’s Instagram (@bonia__official).

BONIA’s Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection is aptly named Wanderland — paying homage to the journeys we’ve all taken physically and in our own minds over the past months, while still seeking to spark joy in your lockdown looks and “at-home adventures”. Here’s an exclusive look at our favourites from the collection, out in stores from September 2021 onwards.

Gianna Shoulder Bag

The Gianna is a bold new addition to BONIA’s series of shoulder bags. Inspired by seashells found along beaches (a sight we all undoubtedly miss), the Gianna is available in a gorgeous selection of sea-inspired shades, and its sleek curve and minimal design makes it the perfect everyday bag.

Ixora Tiffin Bag

The Ixora is perhaps the most unique bag design in the collection. A tribute to tiffin containers of the past and today, the Ixora bag was created exclusively for BONIA’s 47th anniversary. The crossbody bag offers a modern take on the popular tiffin, complete with a top handle, to create a travel bag that can carry your most essentials, and of course, favourite snacks.

Armeria Tote Bag

Made from durable canvas and printed with the classic BONIA monogram, the Armeria is the essential everyday bag. The inspiration behind the Armeria comes from ‘commonplace’ dreams like travelling to the sea or even the simple pleasures of a trip to the store. The Armeria can easily transform from a tote to a crossbody when you need it to, and is available in three colourways across three sizes.

BONIA’s Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection will be available online and in stores from September 2021 onwards.