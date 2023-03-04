Bonia explores the bees and the burgeoning trees in its Spring/Summer 2023 collection

For this Spring/Summer season, Bonia is tuning up the colour. Running along the theme of “Garden Keepers”, the SS23 collection takes on a sense of romanticism — a lush tribute to secret gardens and wild landscapes.

Just last year, Bonia introduced the La Luna Monogram, marking a half-century milestone in the local Italian-inspired brand’s journey. Since then, Bonia has ventured beyond footwear and accessories, flourishing into a lifestyle brand — the brand offers a range of menswear and ready-to-wear pieces and menswear, watches as well as eyewear. And it is most prominent in its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which has only recently launched.

The Garden Keepers

If you made your way to 1 Utama Shopping Centre this week, you likely saw curious passers-by checking out the Bonia pop-up taking place at High Street. What you’ll find is a gorgeous self-contained garden on the Lower Ground: complete with a grassy green flooring and buttercups and peonies sprouting. The pop-up serves to introduce the pieces from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection, with the Ida shoulder bag as the season’s centrepiece. As you wander through the garden, you’ll find more of Bonia’s sneaky Easter eggs and upcoming pieces to launch over the next few months.

Helmed by Indonesian photographer Sharon Angelia, the Bonia Spring/Summer 2023 campaign is set against burgeoning trees and flowers, bringing to mind a whimsical enchanted forest, all while letting the bright hues of Bonia’s latest styles shine. The brand’s Croissant crossbody bag, which made its debut for its Raya campaign back in 2022, also returns in more colours. Another stunning highlight of the Bonia Spring/Summer 2023 collection is also the Anelia bucket bag and mule sandals, both crafted in leather with intricate floral details etched onto the design.

If you’re stopping by 1 Utama Shopping Centre, Bonia’s “Garden Keepers” pop-up will be held until 12th March — or head to Sunway Pyramid Shopping Centre from 16th to 26th March to experience the vibrant magic.

The Spring Summer 2023 collection is now available for purchase in Bonia boutiques and online starting March 2023.