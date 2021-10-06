BONIA introduces B-Pink collection in support of breast cancer awareness

In the month of October, we wear pink.

October is a month that sees immense support, in all shapes and forms, toward breast cancer awareness. In honour of Pink October, BONIA has joined forces with Breast Cancer Welfare Association Malaysia (BCWA) for the community-driven ‘B-Pink’ campaign to pledge funds in support of the cause.

BONIA has curated a capsule range, B-Pink Collection, for the whole of October; and 10% from each item sold will be donated to BCWA. The B-Pink Collection includes a range of pink-hued bags, shoes and accessories — from BONIA’s latest collections to its classic silhouettes.

“At BONIA, community is an important brand pillar for us, and to be able to support an organisation like BCWA for the first time is a commitment we’re proud of,” says Datin Sri Linda Chen, Marketing & Communications Director of BONIA. “We encourage the community to pay it forward and support our campaign simply by purchasing a BONIA piece in pink from our curated collection.”

The B-Pink campaign aims to donate a minimum of RM10,000 in aid of BCWA’s ongoing efforts to support women with breast cancer, and to educate the public on general health and breast health issues.

The B-Pink Collection is available in stores and online until 31st October 2021.