Bonia releases the new Mossa collection featuring DOLLA

Bonia’s Mossa collection stars the one and only DOLLA, showing you that you can look cute even when you’re oh-so active.

One of the hottest Malaysian girl groups right now, DOLLA joins hands with Bonia — all decked out in the brand’s first sportswear collection called Mossa. The DOLLA girls rock the new line of trendy sportswear from tops, bottoms, and dresses to outerwear — each embodying the active spirit of the Mossa collection.

The collection is giving chic, sleek and edgy vibes synonymous to DOLLA’s girl-crush charms combined perfectly with the cool and sporty codes of the Mossa. The talented girls flaunt their very own allure, styled in different pieces from the collection accented with sporty props – giving you a simulation of what you can look like if you’re wearing the Mossa collection when you head to your workout sessions.

The debut collection comprises quality and comfort-approved sportswear, wearable even as everyday outfits. Feel intrigued? We’d say the pieces are perfect for fashionistas who want to dress up when sweating it out at the court or simply just want to go for a casual sporty weekend look. The Mossa line gives off preppy youthful energy with a hint of the ‘old money’ aura, surely a head-turner in any occasion.

(The Mossa collection campaign shots with DOLLA feature leather bags with pops of colours from the brand’s latest bag collection, Gianna. The La Luna Water Bottle and La Luna Racket Bag are also pieces available in Bonia’s living range.)

All the deets about the Mossa collection

The stunning sleeveless Mossa Dress reminds one of tennis wear. Red lines and details add a little flair to the white dress, with an asymmetrical pleated skirt that completes the cute one-piece. The dress is available in white or navy.

If you’re looking for bottoms, the Mossa Skirt and Mossa Short are available. The skirt comes with an inner short to allow the wearer to move freely while looking cute. The perfect other half for the skirt – the Mossa Polo Top inspired by the classic British jockey apparel, with sleek lines that give a twist to the top without losing its chicness. The Mossa Skirt is available in navy or white while the Mossa Short is available in black or white.

Next, the Mossa Jacket that’s designed with a high neckline that’s also foldable, giving you more options to play around when you style it. Like the jacket? Pair it with the airy Mossa Sweatpant that gives you both style and comfort. The jacket and sweatpants are sold separately, both available in black, white, and pink.

There’s no better way to embody a casual preppy aesthetic than with a cardigan. The Mossa Cardigan helps flaunt a wearer’s silhouette, designed to drop right at the hip for that effortless look. Available in white or navy, the Mossa Cardigan can be paired with the Mossa Dress or Mossa Polo and Skirt set.

Lastly, the Mossa Top is a simple sleeveless hoodie featuring a small embroidered Bonia logo — a go-to for any casual meetups. This top can be found in two colourways, black or white.

(Hero and featured image credit: Bonia)



