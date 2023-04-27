Bottega Veneta releases new tote that mimics an ordinary brown paper bag

Italian luxury fashion brand Bottega Veneta’s new luxury bag has created quite a stir in the fashion industry because of its looks. Created under the innovative vision of its creative director Matthieu Blazy, it resembles a brown paper bag — its highlight being the simple design and material.

The chic brown bag has a starting price of USD 1,700 and is made of plush leather.

Here are all the details about Bottega Veneta’s new luxury bag

Image credit: Bottega Veneta

The Italian label has created the brown bag in two sizes. While the smaller one is priced at USD 1,700, the larger size is being sold for USD 2,500. The brand’s official website describes it as a “small paper-like leather shopping bag.”

Until one peeks inside, it’s almost impossible to know that the handbag is made of 100 per cent calfskin. The kraft-coloured bags come with a single compartment and are lined with suede. The drop handles of the two sizes measure 9 cm and 12 cm, and both resemble paper handles attached to low-cost brown paper bags.

Additionally, this isn’t the first time Blazy has delivered such a unique product. The creative director has to his credit an exclusive line of leather-that-doesn’t-look-like-leather products. Some highlights of the line include calfskin socks, jeans, t-shirts and cotton-looking tanks that are nothing but pure leather.

Bottega Veneta’s unique and sustainable designs

Image credit: Bottega Veneta

From simple handbags and shoulder bags to luxury tote bags, Bottega Veneta has been manufacturing both chic and innovative leather masterpieces for a long time.

According to the luxury brand’s official website, they have been delivering quality and sustainable products that have lasted generations since 1966, and the new brown bag is a testament to their creative legacy.

This article first appeared on Prestige Hong Kong.

(Main and featured image credit: Bottega Veneta)