Strike the perfect balance between effortless and practical.

With WFH and the humid weather we all know too well, it’s easy to succumb to your loungewear pieces. It’s time, however, to arrest the slump and make an effort to dress up, right now and post-lockdown. Take baby steps and be cosy. All it takes is a change of routine to get your body feeling refreshed. Treat this as a form of self-care – a sense of normality. It will do wonders for your mental health too.

Ditch that sweatpants and tee combo, and embrace to the latest breezy staples (or the neglected pieces in your wardrobe) that we’re infatuated with. From Uniqlo’s Airism to Monki’s billowing silhouettes, get ready to click add to cart.

Image credit: Unsplash/Chandra Oh

Grocery runs

You might have had that trusted tee on constant rotation, but nothing beats the cool feeling of Uniqlo’s Airism tank top. Living in Malaysia can make you crave for breathable pieces, and that’s when Uniqlo comes to mind. It’s versatile, easy to layer and matches with anything in your closet. Due to its fine fabric and moisture-wicking functionality, trust the Airism sleeveless tank top to fit into any situation.

Ideal for grocery runs and casual outings, we’d suggest layering it with a long-sleeved blouse as outerwear, accompanied with a pair of linen straight-cut pants. For superior comfort, your go-to sneakers or slides will complete the look inspired by Kendall Jenner’s iconic The Row ensemble.

Image credit: Unsplash/Jojo Yuen

Backyard parties

There’s always space for a pastel number in your wardrobe, especially when it’s in an attractive billowing silhouette. This Monki maxi dress showcases just the right amount of florals and prairies without overdoing it. It can be styled for coffee dates or backyard parties at home. With the right footwear, whether it’s strappy flats or boots, you can exude a touch of romance or edge. We choose this combat boots as an ode to the ’00s pop punk silhouette. Don’t forget to complete the look with a wicker or hobo bag as the perfect summer companion.

Birthday brunches

While T-shirts are indeed versatile, have you tried Uniqlo’s Airism tees? Ideal for a day-to-night affair, this tried-and-true piece is made for casual and formal occasions. With its smooth texture and quick-dry ability, it’s possible to stay fresh and comfortable throughout the day. In addition, the endless styling combinations it offers are a major benefit. You can layer your tee with a structured blazer or tuck it into your high-waisted denims or straight-cut pants. A summer look isn’t complete without gold jewellery – a chunky chain bracelet coupled with gold hoops is a sure way to make a statement.

Picnics at the park

You can’t go wrong with retro-inspired pieces, and this halter dress makes a wonderful addition to your closet. Perfect for any summer gathering, the body-hugging fit shows off your curves while providing an airy feeling for long hours. Since the juxtaposing prints are rather statement looking, keep your jewellery simple to bangles and earrings for a polished look. Don’t forget the trusty tote for your essentials.

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Deval Parikh; Featured image credit: Getty images