Bright and bold: Top 5 colour trends that will elevate your wardrobe for SS22

For those looking to experiment with colours in their accessories, check out these 5 colour trends that will elevate your outfit from glam to casual in SS22.

Lift your mood by introducing colours to your wardrobe this season. On the runway, we’ve seen a rise in green, yellow, blue, pink and orange. In the accessories department, the joyful tones apply the same too. Purchasing a new accessory is considered one of the best forms of retail therapy. Not only will this piece of arm candy store your everyday essentials, but it will also set the tone for any outfit. For business or casual, consider a colour that works for every occasion. Thankfully, vivid hues are back in action and we can’t wait to share our favourites. If bold hues still scare you, start slow by picking something that easily matches your everyday wardrobe. With places to go and plans to be made, it’s time to embrace the bright and bold. Start searching for the ideal companion.

Discover the colour trends of SS22:

Green

Image credit: @annabelrosendahl

Green is famed for its calming and soothing effects as a common cool hue. Associated with nature, the colour has become one of fashion’s new codes on accessories, especially for Italian luxury house Bottega Veneta. You might have recognised the popular tone of the padded shoulder bag or a Balenciaga City bag. If you’re looking for a pop of colour without overdoing it, use green as a replacement from the go-to pastel family to spice up an outfit.

Blue

Image credit: Song of Style

Another punchy hue that evokes a sense of calmness is blue. As a symbol of serenity and stability, the colour brings security and trust. As a trending colour for spring/summer 2022, it’s no surprise major brands are adopting the hue to bring spark and happiness back into our lives. Take cues from Jacquemus, Dior and Prada, highlighting the shade as a statement bag. If you’re feeling bold, show up in pastels for a contrasting look. The best colour combination? Pink and blue. For a chic take, try Aimee Song’s monochrome look.

Pink

Image credit: Valentino

Femininity, romance and harmony; pink easily takes anyone back to their childhood. Yes, we’re talking about any girl’s obsession with Barbie. Warm and cheerful, pink creates an uplifting effect on your mood. Whether pink is your favourite colour or not, it’s always a great idea to switch up your accessories with pink touches. Start small by flaunting the shade on your handbags a la Chanel, Valentino and Bottega Veneta. When it comes to shape, pick a silhouette that resonates with you.

Orange

Image credit: Fendi

The sun is out and we’re looking for a colour to add some glow. Bright and cheerful, orange is known to bring a dose of buoyant vibes to any outfit. In addition, you won’t have to worry about it being so limited as you can carry the accessory into spring. Don’t be alarmed by the punchy hue. Pair the shade with purple or black, whether it’s a puffy-sleeved blouse or a frilly dress. For the timid, neutralise the look with white – an oversized white blouse with light-washed denim works every time.

Yellow

Image credit: Dior

As a symbolism for happiness and hope, it’s surprising how individuals are still afraid to flaunt this cheerful hue in public. Think of it as a pop of colour by adding white, grey or camel to your look. Plus, you wouldn’t have to try so hard as the joyous yellow will speak for itself. If you’re feeling adventurous, there’s no harm in adding pink or orange to the mix.