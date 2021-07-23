It’s all about finding the balance between comfort and style, and we have found the right budget-friendly pieces to raise your fitness game.

Have you had your sight set on that brand new pair of leggings or sports bra? It has everything you need – from performance to contrasting tones – until you take a peek at the hefty price tag. If you enjoy splurging on workout staples, good for you. But if you are on a tight budget, don’t presume your options are limited. You will be surprised by a vast budget-friendly array, including statement pieces, from local brands such as Livlola, Liberty Active and Banana Fighter.

As an indoor spin instructor, there are two things I prioritise: quality and practicality. I find myself gravitating towards local activewear brands for streamlined basics. I even mix and match brands, and you should too as long as you feel comfortable. There’s no harm in channelling your confidence through your clothes. Plus, did you know that showing up in refined ensembles and colourful separates helps cultivate calmness and positive energy in the gym?

Since the enforcement of MCO, I have noticed acquaintances purchasing their activewear basics from Shopee – and they love the quality and reasonable prices. And so, I took the plunge and purchased several pieces for myself. My verdict? They exceed my expectations and – to my surprise – work well during low-impact exercises.

If you’re curious about what works and what doesn’t work, I’ve put together a list of tried-and-true pieces for your workout needs.

(Hero image credit: Unsplash/Bruce Mars; Featured image credit: Livlola)