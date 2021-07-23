Home > Style > Fashion
Style
23 Jul 2021 04:57 PM

Elevate your activewear with these budget-friendly pieces that won’t break the bank

Amalina Anuar
Senior Writer
www.lifestyleasia.com
Style
Elevate your activewear with these budget-friendly pieces that won’t break the bank

It’s all about finding the balance between comfort and style, and we have found the right budget-friendly pieces to raise your fitness game.

Have you had your sight set on that brand new pair of leggings or sports bra? It has everything you need – from performance to contrasting tones – until you take a peek at the hefty price tag. If you enjoy splurging on workout staples, good for you. But if you are on a tight budget, don’t presume your options are limited. You will be surprised by a vast budget-friendly array, including statement pieces, from local brands such as Livlola, Liberty Active and Banana Fighter.

You may like this..

As an indoor spin instructor, there are two things I prioritise: quality and practicality. I find myself gravitating towards local activewear brands for streamlined basics. I even mix and match brands, and you should too as long as you feel comfortable. There’s no harm in channelling your confidence through your clothes. Plus, did you know that showing up in refined ensembles and colourful separates helps cultivate calmness and positive energy in the gym?

Since the enforcement of MCO, I have noticed acquaintances purchasing their activewear basics from Shopee – and they love the quality and reasonable prices. And so, I took the plunge and purchased several pieces for myself. My verdict? They exceed my expectations and – to my surprise – work well during low-impact exercises.

If you’re curious about what works and what doesn’t work, I’ve put together a list of tried-and-true pieces for your workout needs. 

(Hero image credit: Unsplash/Bruce Mars; Featured image credit: Livlola)

Shop below

Try this..

Check this out..

Activewear Workout Outfits Affordable workout outfits
Amalina Anuar
Senior Writer
A writer by day and spin instructor by night. Amalina fuels her day with anything that’s covered in chocolate and breaking a sweat in the spin studio. With fashion and music as inspiration, you can find her obsessing over her favourite artist's music videos or swaying to funky tunes at live gigs.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

We’re Social

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl