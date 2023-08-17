BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BTS’ Jung Kook star in Calvin Klein’s Fall 2023 campaign

The Calvin Klein Fall 2023 campaign has arrived, with star-studded series of images of some of its biggest ambassadors, including BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim, Jung Kook, and Kendall Jenner, as well as a surprise appearance from Kid Cudi and Alexa Demie. Lensed by Inez & Vinoodh, the provocative campaign sees a mixed of monochromatic and coloured images of the stars sporting the latest collection.

This season, Calvin Klein is doubling down on its minimal design language, and mixing in its modern and sensual codes. This collection spans jeans, apparel, and the essential underwear line. While pieces may look similar from afar, each piece has been updated with new fabrics and new cutting techniques. New jewellery and eyewear also make an appearance.

Calvin Klein’s official statement explains, “Alexa Demie is bold and seductive in new Calvin Klein Underwear. Simultaneously assertive and relaxed, Kid Cudi evokes carefree creativity in Calvin Klein Underwear and Jeans, and Jennie dials up her confidence in a mix of casual and refined Underwear and Jeans looks. Jung Kook channels playful energy as he moves like no one is watching in classic Calvin Klein Jeans. Kendall Jenner amplifies her femininity with Calvin Klein womenswear.”

The collection was launched alongside the campaign, and can be shopped over at Calvin Klein‘s official website.

All Images: Inez & Vinoodh/Courtesy of Calvin Klein