Thanks to Carrie Bradshaw, we’re carrying these chic baguette bags this season

You might recall the Sex and the City episode in which Carrie Bradshaw gets robbed by Houston Street. When asked to hand over her purple sequin Fendi purse, she proclaims, “It’s a baguette!” That event was the impetus for the silhouette’s popularity, which often includes a shoulder-length strap, a rectangular body, and a fold-over or zip closure. It sort-of became the first “it” bag. Carrie’s Fendi baguette was seen again in the show’s sequel And Just Like That…

While the form is reminiscent of the 1990s and early 2000s, it has made a significant comeback. Scroll through for the best baguette bags.

The baguette is better than ever thanks to modern upgrades and subtle trend-driven adjustments like croc-embossed textures and vibrant colours; moreover, it’s the perfect size to fit all your essentials.

We’ve compiled a list of the finest baguette bags at various price ranges, so you can splurge on that designer style you’ve been eyeing or go for something trendy that’s also good for your pocket. All of the below are adorable to toss over your shoulder as you go out the door, and they’ll work with any outfit. Continue scrolling to see all of the gorgeous baguettes for yourself.

Get your hands on the best baguette bags