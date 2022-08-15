Thanks to Carrie Bradshaw, we’re carrying these chic baguette bags this season

You might recall the Sex and the City episode in which Carrie Bradshaw gets robbed by Houston Street. When asked to hand over her purple sequin Fendi purse, she proclaims, “It’s a baguette!” That event was the impetus for the silhouette’s popularity, which often includes a shoulder-length strap, a rectangular body, and a fold-over or zip closure. It sort-of became the first “it” bag. Carrie’s Fendi baguette was seen again in the show’s sequel And Just Like That…
While the form is reminiscent of the 1990s and early 2000s, it has made a significant comeback. Scroll through for the best baguette bags.
The baguette is better than ever thanks to modern upgrades and subtle trend-driven adjustments like croc-embossed textures and vibrant colours; moreover, it’s the perfect size to fit all your essentials.
We’ve compiled a list of the finest baguette bags at various price ranges, so you can splurge on that designer style you’ve been eyeing or go for something trendy that’s also good for your pocket. All of the below are adorable to toss over your shoulder as you go out the door, and they’ll work with any outfit. Continue scrolling to see all of the gorgeous baguettes for yourself.
Get your hands on the best baguette bags
Refresh your designer accessory collection with this Cindy Baguette Bag from Les Petits Joueurs. Crafted in Italy with a shiny satin exterior and a smooth leather lining, this lovely piece features a removable shoulder strap for an easy wear and a magnetic closure for a secure fit. Whilst the inside features a main compartment and an interior card slot, the exterior is finished with the Les Petits Joueurs logo encrusted flap top for instant designer recognition.
Fendi’s distinctive geometric double-F motif decorates this black and beige Baguette clutch from the Resort 2019 collection. It’s crafted from woven raffia accented with leather and gold-tone metal hardware, and the lining is patterned with the same tonal brown logo motif. Use the detachable canvas shoulder strap or carry it by hand to bring a fresh flourish to your daily edits.
Bahama Mama Mini is a super cute tiny tote bag with a magnetic closure that helps from keeping items from falling out of the bag. It has a soft cilium fabric suede lining on the inside. Bahama Mama Mini can be held in your hand in many ways because of its mini size. The bag can accommodate a phone, its also great for carrying small items such as lip balm, lipstick, small creams, cash and card holders.
Prada revisits one of their iconic styles with this Re-Edition 2000 shoulder bag. Crafted in the brand’s signature Re-Nylon – a material made from recycled plastics found in the ocean – the design is fully covered in sequins for a glimmering effect.
Get acquainted with the colour of the season dark moss. The perfect respite from basic black, dark moss is just as versatile and sleek as seen on this Shalia chain handle moon bag. Full of sass, this adventurous number comes with a bold gold tone chunky chain handle that will add edgy elegance to any look. Bonus points for the additional shoulder strap which is detachable and adjustable so you carry it in multiple ways. Team it with a tonal camel outfit and matching patent pumps.
The Jessica Mesh Shoulder Bag is a slouchy and understated bag and the perfect option for your next event. Featuring a crystal mesh body and knotted handle detailing, this bag is large enough for all your event essentials including a large smartphone.
