Celebrate everyday elegance with the PUMA X Maison Kitsuné collection

Puma partners with Maison Kitsuné for a second collection of everyday elegance in sportswear.

Where sport meets urban chic, a sense of Paris-meets-Tokyo aesthetic comes forth as sports company PUMA and independent Paris fashion house Maison Kitsuné collaborate for their second collection together.

The PUMA X Maison Kitsuné collection stays true to its clean, aesthetic style and extends its Japanese-French heritage from the first instalment onto its second. Designs draw inspiration from Japanese streetwear and are elevated with swatches of French elegance. This simple yet elevated streetwear collection comprises apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Within the collection is a repertoire of subtle, embroidered details and colour palette of lighter muted tones. Maison Kitsuné’s signature Fox logo can be found across the range. The footwear includes the Suede Crepe, a classic style in a tan upper with a light blue formstrip and a crepe sole; as well as the Mirage Sport, with unique lines, overlays and constructions in a bright material composition.

Fans of athleisure fashion can also expect a line of elevated sweats, as well as a reverse bomber, waterproof poncho, trench coat, and cargo pants for a utilitarian touch.

With a passion for all things beautiful, independent Paris fashion house Maison Kitsuné cultivates art de vivre (the art of living) in all that they do. An act of balance between traditional Eastern and contemporary Western influencers, the brand continues to redefine basic staples with streetwise sophistication and a Parisian je-ne-sais-quoi.

The latest from PUMA x Maison Kitsuné is available on PUMA.com and selected PUMA stores in Malaysia. It can also be found on maisonkitsune.com and select Maison Kitsuné stores across the world.