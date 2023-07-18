Celebrities take on rhinestone and crystal encrusted dresses

Crystals and stones are no longer confined to jewellery alone. With celebrities breaking the internet with their beautiful and delicate rhinestone and crystal-encrusted dresses, we take a trip down memory lane and pick some of the finest looks of celebrities in those dainty gowns and dresses.

Turn on that shimmery mode as these celebrities have raised the glamour game with their rhinestone and crystal dresses. From Beyonce showering all that glitter on her Renaissance world tour to Vanessa Kirby looking ethereal in the crystal-tailored maxi dress, these looks from celebrities will surely make your day a little brighter than usual.

Rhinestones and crystals are a top choice when choosing a dress for these celebrities

Beyoncé

It’s raining crystals and stones at the Renaissance World Tour as Beyoncé opts for a custom-made lace dress with crystal embroidery from Fendi. The honeycomb-inspired crystal embroidery is based on the Fendi Couture spring/summer collection.

Dua Lipa

To add to the pink charm, Dua Lipa arrived at the world premiere of ‘Barbie The Movie’ in Los Angeles in a custom-made crystal mesh slip gown by Bottega Veneta. The British singer who plays the character of a mermaid in the movie went for a sparkly and shimmery look for the premiere.

Disha Patani

This Bollywood diva pulled up a fabulous rhinestone dress by Itrh. Disha Patani looks fantastic in this shimmery mesh dress. It had a beautiful lavender tone with silver sequins which added a touch of charisma to the overall look. The neckline also stole the show for the dress.

Hailey Bieber

The 26-year-old also opted for a mini rhinestone dress for the one-year celebration of her skincare brand Rhode in New York. The dress is a custom creation by Vivienne Westwood. It is a subtle coloured dress with plunging draped corset adorned in rose pink Swarovski crystals.

Vanessa Kirby

Next in line is Vanessa Kirby at the premiere of Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One in Rome, Italy. Kirby went for a Miu Miu dress completely embellished with stones and crystals in a nude tone. The actress looked glamorous at the event.

Janhvi Kapoor

When talking about trends, Janhvi Kapoor swears to never miss on one and was also seen wearing this yet another jaw-dropping crystal creation of Itrh. With a black base and multicoloured rhinestones, the mesh dress looked spectacular. The dress looks terrific with a high neck and slit at the thigh, making it perfect for any event.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

The Oscar Vanity Fair Party never fails to impress us with some phenomenal looks. Daiy Edgar-Jones does exactly that. She looked ethereal in a custom-tailored Gucci sheer dress with a hefty neckline embellished with crystals and diamonds.

Irina Shayk

Wearing a white rhinestone maxi dress from the Self-portrait fall 2023 collection, Irina Shayk also hopped onto the trend of rhinestone and crystal dresses. It’s a white maxi dress with rhinestones lined up supporting a high neckline and flowy look.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Another look from the Oscar Vanity Fair Party which stole the show was carried by Alessandra Ambrosio. She wore Dundas D24 collection encrusted with crystals and stones to bring out that bling and shine for the event.

Hero Image: Courtesy Disha Patani/IG Featured Image: Courtesy Beyonce/IG