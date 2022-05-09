Chanel’s Cruise 2022 in Monte-Carlo pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, Formula 1 and casinos

“Monaco is inherent to the history of Chanel.” As observed in Chanel’s Cruise show for 2022 that seeks inspiration from the Grand Prix, the Monte-Carlo Casino and the Monaco ballet.

The French Riviera and Chanel share a long history. Two of the French luxury house’s key designers (Coco Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld) have made the seaside town of Monaco their home and been inspired by it’s beauty. So when the brand’s current creative designer Virginie Viard decided to host the Chanel Cruise 2022 show, a pebbled beach in Monte-Carlo seemed like an organic choice. Bringing along with it Chanel ambassadors and patrons – Kristen Stewart, Tilda Swinton, Vanessa Paradis, and Sofia Coppola to come lounge in the sun as the models walked on a sandy runway.

When it comes to Chanel, it’s as impossible to escape Karl Lagerfeld’s looming presence (in design and persona) as it is to forget Coco Chanel’s iconic designs like the little black dress or the Camelia flower. So instead of escaping the erstwhile icon’s work at Chanel, Viard pays homage to it at the Chanel Cruise 2022 show. The collection seeks inspiration is the many links between the brand and Côte d’Azur including the Grand Prix and the Monaco ballet. From tweed jumpsuits, checkered swimsuits, flag prints, poker-chip earrings, and a new bag called 22, the collection had a bit of glam quirk to it. It was a Formula 1 meets chic casino, done with classic Chanel elements and gilded accessories.

“To me, Monaco is a matter of feelings above all. That’s Karl, Caroline, Charlotte,” says Virginie Viard. “From very early on, I knew we would hold a show there, and more precisely at the Beach Hotel. Besides, Karl was dreaming about it. From this magnificent venue, one can glimpse his villa, La Vigie. I will never forget the times I spent there: terraces and balconies, big umbrellas, baskets of flowers – so much beauty,” shares Viard.

All Images: Chanel.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India