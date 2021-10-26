Home > Style > Fashion > Chanel debuts its ephemeral shoe boutique in Malaysia at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur
Chanel debuts its ephemeral shoe boutique in Malaysia at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur
26 Oct 2021

Justin Ng
Digital Content Director, Kuala Lumpur
To the delight of shoe-aholics and the Imeldas, French luxury fashion maison Chanel will embrace anyone who loves footwear and can’t seem to have enough stilettos in their closets in its ephemeral shoe boutique at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.  

Opening on October 30, Chanel’s invitation to its universe of shoes will felicitously be inclusive of the latest creations from its Fall/Winter 2021/22 collection, under the direction of Virginie Viard, artistic director of the fashion collections. The opening of the ephemeral shoe boutique also marks Chanel’s maiden specialty store dedicated exclusively to footwear in Kuala Lumpur.  

As a faithful nod to Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s preferred colours of white, beige and black, this timeless palette naturally emanates throughout the boutique. You may also expect the presence of the two-tone slingback and the ballerina – emblematic shoe creations of the maison and icons that have transcended fashion into the realms of pop culture and investment asset classes.  

Chanel Slingback 1957

Emily in Paris, the Netflix hit series, tapped into Chanel’s rich archives and contemporary accessories to recreate that joie de vivre and je ne sais quoi countless people associate with the French capital. The two-tone Chanel slingback initially designed by Coco and debuted in the late 1950s has remained ageless, entrusted by a legion of thespians and style mavens through the decades. The pump’s versatility and comfort enables it to complement any outfit and garment, from Chanel’s signature tweed jacket to simple dress-downed cropped jeans, with ease.

Stay tuned for more as we await interior photos and more details. 

Located at lot 3.49.01 & 34.9.02, the Chanel ephemeral shoe boutique opens daily between 10am and 10pm.

All images by Chanel

Pavilion KL Shoes Chanel Boutique
