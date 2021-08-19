Chanel heads to Dubai in November to present its Cruise collection

Where’s next for the globe-trotting maison?

After being unveiled in the village of Les Baux-de-Provence last May, Chanel’s 2021/22 Cruise Collection will travel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where it will be featured in a fashion show in November. This is the second time the French fashion house has held a show in the city known for its ultra modern architecture and infrastructure.

If traveling is not as easy as it was before the pandemic, it is still possible to get away from it all through the fashion shows organized by the biggest luxury houses, including Chanel. The house of the rue Cambon, which revealed last May its new Cruise collection through a video shot at the Carrières de Lumières in the village of Les Baux-de-Provence, has announced a second fashion show organized this time in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The show will take place on November 2nd.

This is not the first time the French house has traveled to Dubai to present a collection. In May 2014, Chanel’s 2014/2015 Cruise collection was unveiled there in a grandiose setting inspired by the Thousand and One Nights, under the direction of Karl Lagerfeld.

A true invitation to travel, the Cruise collections of Chanel, and later many luxury houses as well, have traveled around the world, from Saint-Tropez to Havana via Singapore and Seoul.

The next Chanel Métiers d’art collection will be presented in Paris on December 7, in a location that is still being kept secret. As in every year, it will pay tribute to the know-how of the art houses and fashion factories that bring the creations of the French fashion house to life.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

The story is published via AFP Relaxnews