CHARLES & KEITH celebrates 25 years by going sustainable with its Anniversary Series

As CHARLES & KEITH turns 25 this year, the brand is celebrating its momentous journey through time with a limited-edition eco-forward Anniversary Series.

CHARLES & KEITH has always been known as the go-to brand for footwear, bags and stylish accessories for the fashion-savvy women. Staying true to the zeitgeist, the brand continuously challenges fashion boundaries and is constantly at the forefront of trends and new styles for everyday women.

In conjunction with its silver jubilee, CHARLES & KEITH has created a limited-edition capsule collection called the Anniversary Series — paying homage to its past, while reflecting its present and offering a glimpse into its future.

“There are moments in life to celebrate, and this is a special one — CHARLES & KEITH turns twenty-five years old. Over the last two decades, we’re proud to have grown into a brand that empowers women to experience the world of fashion, bringing them joy with collections that reflect innovation and retrospection. At CHARLES & KEITH, we are committed to offering the latest and best in fashion, where trends for shoes and accessories are continually being reinvented,” elaborates the brand’s Executive Director Emmanuelle Mace-Driskill.

From minimalist flat sandals and statement heels to classic chunky boots, the limited-edition Anniversary Series features modern and versatile shoe styles that fits easily in any woman’s wardrobe. Infused with 90s-inspired footwear elements, sporting familiar designs like square toes, chunky soles, and strappy uppers, the brand brings forth new and refreshing ideas as an ode to the decade.

Another highlight is the Sonia line, comprises a padded bag, a boxy bag, and a padded wallet. The collection’s colour palette is anchored by timeless black and brightened by candy pink.

In line with its call to sustainability, CHARLES & KEITH wants to demonstrate its commitment to step into a better future with an entire collection made out of eco-friendly recycled materials. Introducing the modern and minimalist Arabella Recycled Nylon Slingback Sandals and Slide Sandals — made using up-cycled rubber, and turning it into translucent soles with speckled confetti design.

The Sepphe Recycled Nylon Grommet Slingback Pumps and Mules also turn heads with recycled plastic heels that feature a hypnotic marbled patterns — making each pair unique.

“To celebrate this milestone, we have curated a collection of shoes and bags featuring some of our most iconic styles, using recycled materials that are suited for everyday wear. We are grateful for the support and love CHARLES & KEITH has received all these years, and we cannot wait to see what the next twenty-five years will bring,” adds Emmanuelle Mace-Driskill.

Together, let's celebrate CHARLES & KEITH 25th Anniversary and check out the Anniversary Series available in stores now.