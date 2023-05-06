Check out the first-of-its-kind CELINE Maison Pop-up in Pavilion KL 

The CELINE Maison Pop-up will be open to public from now until 14 May 2023 between 10AM to 10PM at the centre court of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur — you don’t want to miss it!

In all of its Parisian glamour, CELINE takes Malaysians into its universe at the exclusive pop-up in the heart of Kuala Lumpur — two years since opening its new concept store in the capital city of Malaysia. Taking place from 30 April to 14 May 2023, the CELINE Maison Pop-up finds itself nestled at the centre court of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

All eyes are on the dodecagon structure — understatedly simple yet exuding pure charm. Come and discover the many iconic collections including the Leather, Travel, Home and Haute Parfumerie range; some are even exclusive to the pop-up as well.

At this pop-up, CELINE honours its iconic Triomphe line which will be available in seasonal colours and models as well as in its classic Triomphe Canvas. Besides the beautiful range of bags and fashion accessories, CELINE also brings together a cacophony of everyday products like pet collars, vanity kits, combs and candles into the ensemble.

Right at the centre of the space, the Haute PARFUMERIE fragrance collections glisten in glorious amber tones — ready to mystify you with their decadent scents.

A total of 11 sophisticated scents — genderless nevertheless — line up here, serving you nothing but guilty pleasures. These include day scents like Parade, Saint-German-Des-Pres, Cologne Francaise, Dan Paris, La Peau Nue, Eau De Calfornie, Bois Dorman, and Rimbaud; as well as night scents like Reptile, Black Tie and Nightclubbing.

The atmosphere inside is similar to that of CELINE’s first perfume boutique located at rue Saint-Honore in Paris. Take your time to look around and appreciate the exquisite marble and traditional Parisian architectural leitmotifs — each referencing an aura of luxury and elegance akin to the golden days of French belle epoque. While you’re at it, notice the few furniture and decor pieces designed by Hedi Slimane peppering the pop-up space.

Enter the world of Hedi Slimane at the exclusive first-of-its-kind CELINE Maison Pop-up in Malaysia