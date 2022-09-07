Check out the latest Coach Winter 2022 collection

From varsity jackets with a kiss of goth to the cutest baby doll dresses, Coach takes on the American classics with a fun twist in the latest Winter 2022 collection.

Steeped in American heritage, the latest Coach Winter 2022 collection is a culmination of cultural representation through the lens of the next generation. The rebellious spirit comes together with the timelessness of Americana — creating an exuberant yet joyous aesthetic that is through and through celebratory.

It is an evolution of the brand’s American love story. Think an overtone of darkness subverted with the softness of velvet and the youthful naïveté of primary colour. Or oversized shearling and varsity jackets dipped in black and contrasted with the innocence of baby doll dresses and Scooby-Doo leitmotifs. After all, the varsity style has always been a staple in the Fall/Winter season.

And speaking about Scooby-Doo, notice how the canine’s collar is integrated in the collection as the accessory of the season. It comes in several colours, and with it hangs a whistle, padlock, key, a miniature Scooby-Doo or even its mascot Rexy!

In between dark coloured silhouettes, plaids are also fronted in the collection on bags, skirts, short dresses and even caps. Here are some of our favourite looks from the collection.

The collection also see the redesign of Bonnie Cashin as a mall goth and the Signature, dark-washed in denim. A whole set of creativity comes to live through the eyes of Stuart Vevers, always inclusive and courageous in making the world a more beautiful place — where at Coach, it is a place for you to be yourself in.

All images by Robbie Augspurger for Coach