Coach and Bape are back with another collaboration you don’t want to skip on.

You may recall that the two fashion brands first teamed up in February last year, producing a collection that meshed Coach’s New York heritage with the Tokyo cool of Japanese streetwear icon Bape. They offered an array of outerwear, ready-to-wear, and leather goods for both men and women.

Now, however, they’re adding a very covetable category to the mix: sneakers. Specifically, Bape’s famous Bape STA sneakers, which were first released in 2000 and soon became a staple of the streetwear realm. Over the last few months, Bape has been steadily unveiling new colours and materials for its signature shoes, which are marked by the lightning star insignia on the sides. With its latest Coach collaboration, though, those sneakers have truly gotten a facelift.

(Photo credit: Coach)

For one, the lightning stars on the new Coach x Bape STA sneakers are accompanied by a brown leather patch featuring Rexy, Coach’s dinosaur mascot. The shoes’ uppers are crafted with different layers of denim, varying from light to dark washes. The chunky white soles are, as usual, branded with the Bape name, but the heel now shows off the Coach logo.

The most striking detail is the Coach x Bape monogram, which riffs on the pattern often seen on the American luxury fashion brand’s classic handbags while subtly incorporating the latter’s Ape Head logo. The same monogram can also be spotted across the rest of the new collection, which includes hoodies, T-shirts, bags and leather accessories.

The collection was unveiled in a new campaign starring Coach ambassadors Cordae, Kōki, and Megan Thee Stallion, who also recently appeared in the brand’s runway fashion show in Shanghai. The images, shot by American photographer Sandy Kim, emphasise how the collection was made for the city streets. We can especially see the bucket hats and graphic T-shirts featuring the Bape logo being popular among fashion fans in Singapore. And we’d happily add the monogrammed slides to our list of beach essentials.

The whole Coach x Bape collection, including the limited-edition STA sneakers, will be released on Sunday, 24 July. Also, Coach’s e-commerce website is now shoppable! You can shop the collection online or WhatsApp Coach Pavilion Elite store at +6012-700-2866 to enquire about Coach on Delivery.

All images credit: Coach

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore