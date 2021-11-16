Coach brings a touch of New York to KL with an impressive holiday installation

To imbue a touch of New York in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, Coach unveils its “Give A Little Love” holiday installation at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

Every year, the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur façade is adorned with momentous installations to elevate the Christmas spirit. Last year, the grand entrance of Dior Pavilion received a unique festive decor with illuminating golden lights, turtle doves and ribbons. This year, Coach takes the lead with an incredible snowy landscape featuring Coach’s creatures surrounding the main entrance of the shopping mall. Inspired by Coach’s playful nature and heritage, the structure will transport you to a snowy winter park in New York City. Take a walk and appreciate the twinkling lights and magical gold hue. In addition to the festive Christmas tree structure as a centrepiece, the ambience will make you yearn for a winter holiday with a hot chocolate in hand.

You will spot Coach’s holiday creatures, including Belle the penguin, Holly the deer, Ginger the fox, Paddles the goose, Luna the Owl, Spike the hedgehog and Robin the bird in the Pavilion store and the winter park. Embracing the holiday spirit, each animal is dressed in ski gear, goggles, and beanies.













To enhance the Christmas cheer, Coach encourages fans of the house to discover its holiday collection and covet accessories: the Studio bag in Signature and metallic Quilties. Fans of brand ambassador Jennifer Lopez will recognise the Signature range from the 2002 track “All I Have”. Twenty years later, Coach remakes the scene with the brand ambassador flaunting a head-to-toe Coach ensemble, carrying an armful of the latest Signature C-monogrammed bags. You can discover the collection here.

Discover Coach’s Holiday 2021 collection at Coach Pavilion Elite.

All images credit: Coach