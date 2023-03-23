Coach’s ‘In My Tabby’ campaign features 12 Malaysian stars

Malaysian stars join the new ‘In My Tabby’ campaign by Coach.

Coach recently unveiled its latest campaign, ‘In My Tabby’, which starred the likes of Lil Nas X, Camila Mendes, Kōki and Wu Jinyan. Featuring and showcasing the American fashion house’s popular Tabby bag, the campaign aims to celebrate the power of individual stories. It’s a tribute to self-expression and the #CourageToBeReal. Utilising fashion as a medium of storytelling, Coach continues to put personal journeys front and centre.

Joining Coach for the ‘In My Tabby’ campaign are twelve popular Malaysian faces — all with their own stories and experiences to tell. They include dancer Alex Ho, actor Alvin Chong, actress Alvy Joanna (LSA Digital Cover star), singer Gaston Pong, entrepreneur Jane Lau, content creator Jestinna Kuan (also a fellow LSA Digital Cover star) fitness coach Joseph Lee, DJ Jovynn, host Maggy Wang, actress Sharifah Rose, content creator Shi Qi, as well as singer Vanessa Reynauld (The Z List 2022). The local stars can be seen with a plethora of different Tabby silhouettes and colours.

Creative Director Stuart Vevers on the ‘In My Tabby’ campaign: “I’ve always believed that fashion should be about more than only style, it should be about community, and creating safe spaces where people feel free to express themselves. ‘In My Tabby’ brings together our Coach Family and collaborators to celebrate stories of creativity and courage that embody our vision for Coach to inspire people to fully express all of who they are.”

(All photos by Coach)