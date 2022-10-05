Coach’s multifaceted Bandit shoulder bag is cinched to be this season’s ‘It Bag’

Versatility is the name of the game when it comes to favourite bags of the season — and with the Bandit, Coach has definitely got it in the bag.

If you were among those caught up in the ‘It Bag’ craze of the early 2000s, you’ll remember well the trends that have shaped the Y2K revival scene since then: alongside sculpted kitten heels and the remnants of double denims from the 90s, shoulder handbags gained the role of the cool accessory to complete your look. Enter the new Bandit shoulder bag, a staple piece from Coach’s Fall 2022 collection that’s certainly in the running for this season’s ‘It Bag’.

Don’t let the cheeky name fool you. The Bandit shoulder bag is as put-together and sophisticated as they come. Sweetness meets toughness in this modern take on a ‘classic bag’ silhouette. And within a collection that plays on the more romantic aspects of the fall season, the Bandit is certainly out to steal your heart — with its luxe refined calf leather with a high shine finish and fluid flap-front style.

Speaking of fluidity, the Bandit shoulder bag excels in this sense, too. Created to encompass both the men’s and women’s collection, the bag is a sleek piece that makes it adaptable enough to be carried anywhere, from the boardroom meeting to the bar after hours. In the words of our October cover star, the multi-hyphenate actor and singer Glenn Yong, “It’s not too ‘flashy’, and it doesn’t steal too much of the ‘thunder’ or the attention from whatever you’re wearing or pairing it with.” The simple yet elegant design is detailed with a ‘C’ pushpin closure, making the bag a statement piece for the ages.

To add a bold, dynamic ‘New York City’ vibe, the brand has also joined forces with graffiti artists Mikhail Sokovikov and Jason Aaron Wall of Mint + Serf to feature their original art on the Bandit bag. This special collection captures the raw, gritty energy of the Big Apple — a buttery soft glovetanned leather canvas for the rebel artists’ art to run wild, finished with embroidered accents. Here you’ll get to see how the beauty of graffiti is juxtaposed against the illicit aggressiveness and nonconformity that grow rampant in the metropolitan; the city these artists call home.

Shop the Bandit bags from Coach’s Fall 2022 collection on its official website HERE.