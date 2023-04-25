Coachtopia: What you need to know about Coach’s latest zero waste project

It’s Coach’s world and we’re all living in it. Hop right into Coachtopia, a new sub-brand by the American fashion house.

Just recently, Coach launched its largest global concept store in Singapore — with a massive party attended by the likes of Lee Soo Hyuk, Hakken, Yorch Yongsin, Jane Chuck, Lawrence Wong, and Glenn Yong. Situated on 5 Keong Saik Road, Coach Play Singapore Shophouse is also home to the first ever Coach Cafe in the world. So, one thing is definitely undeniable: Coach is thriving. #NoCap.

Continuing that tremendous growth and progress, Coach has unveiled its all-new sub-brand — Coachtopia. An ecosystem all by itself, Coachtopia (with its Made Circular™ design philosophy) utilises Coach’s 80 years of leather expertise to be a little friendlier to the environment and Mother Earth. How, you asked? It all lies in paying more attention on product lifecycle; and how waste can be reimagined into not just new products but one-of-a-kind materials too.

Coachtopia thrives on collaborative creativity and circular craft, two pillars that help drive the project. Apt for the zeitgeist, Gen Z individuals play a huge part in the formation of the brand. They include journalists, upcyclers, designers, entrepreneurs, and climate activists. Think of Coachtopia as a platform created for the consumers of this belle epoch — passionate, problem-solving, and invested.

Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers on Coachtopia: “We were inspired by our shared desire to do better for the planet by inventing new circular ways of dreaming, designing and creating. It’s a bigger, bolder step forward in realising our vision for sustainability at Coach, where we prioritise experimenting and learning, and ethical design intentions over cookie cutter perfection. Coachtopia takes this to a new level by challenging us to ‘design in reverse,’ with the end goal of circularity top of mind, in collaboration with the next generation and their optimistic vision for tomorrow.”

Now available in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, Coachtopia is said to be coming to Asia by the end of 2023. Of course, it goes without saying that we are excited. The inaugural collection comprises a genderless ensemble which consists of footwear, ready-to-wear, accessories, and bags.

Every item is concocted and made with renewable, repurposed, and recycled materials (from recycled resin to the leather). In addition, every product comes equipped with an embedded NFC chip; allowing everyone to learn more about the journey of the product. Notable designs include the Ergo Shoulder Bag, Wavy Dinky Shoulder Bag, Crossbody Belt Bag, Multi Strappy Sandal, and Denim Repurposed Pants.

All photos credit: Coach